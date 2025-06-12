Avika Gor Announces Engagement With Milind Chandwani; Know All About The IIM Grad And Social Worker

Hyderabad: Television actress Avika Gor is all set to begin a new chapter in her life. The Balika Vadhu star recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani, an IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus and social activist. The couple had their roka ceremony recently, sealing their relationship officially.

Taking to Instagram, Avika shared two heartfelt pictures from their roka and wrote an emotional caption that melted fans' hearts. She said, "He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order)... and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I'm full filmy -- background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He's logic, calm, and 'let's carry a first-aid kit just in case'. I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just... Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over - arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical." Avika added hashtags like #Engaged and #Rokafied to mark the big moment.

How They Met

Avika and Milind have been together for nearly five years. Their paths crossed in Hyderabad through a mutual friend. The actress made their relationship public in November 2020. On a podcast with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya, Avika revealed, "He is a 9-5 corporate guy, who also runs an NGO. He initially friend-zoned me for six months. I started liking him since day one. I was very sure about him." She also added, "If it were up to me, I would have married him four and a half years ago. But he was the sensible one and said, 'You're still 26 and I am 32. Take your time to work and see life.'"

Who Is Milind Chandwani?

Milind Chandwani is an engineer turned social entrepreneur. He began his professional journey as a software engineer at Infosys after graduating from Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering in Bangalore. He later earned an MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad, one of India's top business schools. However, Milind chose a different path. He left the corporate world to work with social organisations like Teach For India and iTeach Schools. In 2016, he became a Teach For India fellow, and by 2018, he was serving as a school principal.

Currently, Milind is the Founder and CEO of Camp Diaries, an NGO that provides creative and educational opportunities for underprivileged children. He is passionate about improving education access for marginalised communities. In 2019, Milind gained public attention when he participated in MTV Roadies: Real Heroes, where he was part of Neha Dhupia's team. Though he didn't win the show, his calm nature and leadership style left a lasting impression.

On Instagram, Milind has over 101K followers, with a profile that highlights his journey through education, service, and media. He describes himself as a "Real Hero," reflecting both his Roadies stint and his ongoing work in the social sector.

What's Next for the Couple?

Avika and Milind are now set to appear together on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, marking a new journey both personally and professionally. Fans and industry friends are pouring in their wishes, calling it a perfect match of logic and drama, calm and charm.