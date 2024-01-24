Loading...

Aavesham teaser: Fahadh Faasil slays as flamboyant local goon in Jithu Madhavan's crime comedy

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

Updated : Jan 24, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

The makers of Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham unveiled teaser of the film on Wednesday. The crime comedy helmed by Jithu Madhavan will feature Fahadh playing a local goon named Ranga. The film is locked for Aril 11 release.

Hyderabad: The teaser for the upcoming Malayalam film Aavesham, starring Fahadh Faasil and directed by Jithu Madhavan, was released on Wednesday, providing a glimpse into the compelling narrative. In this upcoming crime comedy, Fahadh takes on the role of Ranga, a local goon, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Shared by Fahadh's wife, Nazriya Nazim, on social media, the teaser provides a brief glimpse into the world created by director Jithu Madhavan for Aavesham. Clocking in at one minute and 43 seconds, the teaser hints at a compelling narrative akin to Jithu's earlier film Romancham, released last year. The makers skillfully build anticipation by showcasing pivotal glimpses that delve into Ranga's journey, revealing how he evolved into a significant figure in the local crime scene.

Set in Bangalore, the film explores the life of a local gangster played by Fahadh Faasil. Known for his outstanding roles in acclaimed films like Super Deluxe, Vikram, Malik, and Joji, Fahadh brings charisma to the screen. His appearance in crisp white attire, stylish shades, and a thick mustache exudes the aura of a flamboyant baddie.

Going by teaser, Aavesham delves into the rebellious college days of its main character in Bengaluru, offering a glimpse into the chaos he created during his youth. Reportedly, director Jithu Madhavan drew inspiration from his own experiences for Aavesham, adding an authentic touch to the crime comedy. Aavesham is all set to hit big screens on April 11, 2024.

Apart from Aavesham, Fahadh Faasil is set to appear in Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Additionally, he has joined the cast of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Vettaiyan, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. The actor's exciting lineup also includes Pattu, directed by Alphonse Puthren, co-starring Nayanthara.

