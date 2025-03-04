Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Leak Offers First Look At Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and Other Key Roles

Hyderabad: The excitement around Marvel's upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday reached new heights after concept art from the highly anticipated movie allegedly leaked online, sending Marvel fans into a frenzy. This leak follows the major announcement that Robert Downey Jr. will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the role of Vincent Van Doom, better known as Doctor Doom. The film is slated for release in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following in 2027.

The leaked images, shared by Marvel artist Mushk Rizvi on ArtStation, a platform for creative professionals, reveal a host of major characters from the MCU and tease significant plot details for Avengers: Doomsday. The four photos, which have since gone viral, feature iconic characters such as Doctor Strange, Vision, Star-Lord, Hulk, She-Hulk, and of course, the long-awaited return of Doctor Doom, played by Downey Jr. Additionally, the concept art showcases appearances by Black Panther, the Young Avengers, and several other fan-favourite heroes and villains.

One of the standout images features Star-Lord and White Vision in a casual setting, lounging on a couch with bottles of alcohol and a pizza on the table. This laid-back scene between two unlikely characters is a refreshing change from the high-stakes action that usually surrounds the Avengers.

Another image reveals a terrifying scenario: a village in Latveria overtaken by Hulks, hinting at the film's darker and more intense storyline. Fans are also treated to a glimpse of an alternate version of T'Challa/Black Panther, possibly hinting at a recast or alternate universe scenario following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman.

In the most dramatic piece of concept art, Doctor Doom is seen seated on a throne in a medieval setting. The artwork features a restrained Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), along with Yelena Belova and other key MCU characters, sparking theories about their roles in the film. However, the leaked images were soon taken down by ArtStation.