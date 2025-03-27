Avengers Doomsday Cast Unveiled: Marks Biggest Crossover With X-Men, Fantastic Four, And A Shocking Robert Downey Jr. Twist

Hyderabad: Marvel Studios has commenced production on Avengers: Doomsday, confirming a star-studded cast. The film includes returning superhero fan-favourites and newly announced characters for this exciting MCU film. The highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday will be released on May 1, 2026, and serve as the next major crossover event in the MCU, preceding Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

The cast announcement created a buzz among the MCU fandom, as Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Wyatt Russell (US Agent), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) will all be marking their return.

X-Men and Fantastic Four Join the Action

One of the most unexpected moments was the confirmation that Patrick Stewart (Professor X) and Ian McKellen (Magneto) would reprise their legendary X-Men roles. James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and Channing Tatum (Gambit) would also appear in the film. Additionally, members of the Fantastic Four would make their Avengers debut with Vanessa Kirby as The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing. Kelsey Grammer is also rumored to return as Beast in further integrating the X-Men into the MCU.

Robert Downey Jr. Returns but plays Doctor Doom

The most jaw dropping revelation was Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel franchise, but not as Iron Man, as he would portray the MCU's version of Doctor Doom. Marvel unveiled this surprise at the San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Marvel Studios revealed all the cast in a five-hour long livestream with the event being attended by Robert Downey Jr.

The Russo Brothers (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame) return to the director's chair. Avengers: Doomsday will continue the exploration of the multiverse and prepare everything for Avengers: Secret Wars when it releases on May 7, 2027. While we do not know what the plot is, the characters being added into the movie with Namor (Tenoch Huerta), Sentry (Lewis Pullman), Falcon (Danny Ramirez), and US Agent (Wyatt Russell) suggests a storyline that involves a government superhuman program, conflict with mutants, or a cosmic level threat to humanity.

Read More