Avatar - Fire And Ash Trailer: 8 Biggest Reveals Of James Cameroon's Third Installment
James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer teases the Ash People's origins, Spider's transformation, Neytiri's shocking choices, and more.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: James Cameron is back with the third installment of his epic saga. The new trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has finally arrived. It brings audiences back to Pandora for a darker, more emotional adventure with Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family.
The movie is set to release worldwide on December 19, 2025. Cameron co-wrote the screenplay with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, based on a story with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Kate Winslet, and more.
The Rise Of The Ash People
The trailer begins with the introduction of Varang, played by Oona Chaplin. She is the leader of Ash People, also known as the Mangkwan Clan. Their horrifying backstory is revealed: a fire from the mountains burned down their forest and they state that Eywa never came to help them. They felt rejected by their god and became jaded and angry. This secret gives them separation from the rest of the Na'vi clans and makes them the story's most dangerous villains.
A Summit With The Tulkun
The footage also shows Jake, Neytiri, Tonowari, and Ronal meeting a gathering of Tulkun, the whale-like creatures of Pandora. Surrounded by nine of them, it appears to be a war council. The leaders may be seeking the Tulkun's help against the RDA and the Ash People.
Check out the brand-new poster for Avatar: Fire and Ash. Only in theatres December 19. pic.twitter.com/jqnsNt2FqR— Avatar (@officialavatar) September 25, 2025
Spider's Shocking Transformation
One of the trailer's biggest revelations is Spider's transformation. Eywa seems to connect with him, making him the first human able to breathe on Pandora without a mask. Spider is even shown bonding with an Ilu, a water creature, through a Na'vi-style neural queue. This suggests Eywa changed him into something more than human - part of the Na'vi's world in ways no other human has ever been.
Neytiri's Surprising Look
Another eye-catching moment comes when Neytiri is seen wearing red and black face paint, the colors of the Ash People. It raises questions: has she infiltrated the enemy, or is she being tempted to join them? Later in the trailer, she's shown fighting Varang in an aerial battle, even struck by an arrow that pierces her chest. Whether this is a temporary disguise or a deeper twist in her story remains a mystery.
Return to Pandora. Check out @reald3d’s exclusive artwork for Avatar: The Way of Water. Experience it in RealD 3D starting October 3rd for one week only. Get your tickets now. pic.twitter.com/EQaxGAZpKy— Avatar (@officialavatar) September 19, 2025
Varang And Quaritch's Bond
The trailer also hints at a strange partnership between Varang and Quaritch. The two are seen performing tsaheylu, the Na'vi bond. This could mean more than alliance - it may hint at romance, creating a dangerous power couple leading the war against Jake and his people.
Kiri's Growing Powers
Kiri's mysterious link to Eywa deepens as well. She is shown calling upon a being called "The Warrior Mother" and testing her glowing abilities underwater. Her arc may hold the key to Pandora's survival.
🌌 Step into Pandora like never before! 🌿✨— Avatar (@officialavatar) September 18, 2025
Experience @JimCameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash in a whole new dimension and discover what’s next for Pandora—only on @MetaQuestVR.
Watch an exclusive 3D clip in VR on Meta Quest! See Avatar: Fire and Ash only in theaters December 19. pic.twitter.com/IlGsVYPC87
The Return Of The Toruk
Fans will be thrilled to see Jake reunite with the toruk, the great leonopteryx. Absent in The Way of Water, it takes flight again, lending help to Jake to fight RDA ships in a spectacular sequence.
Emotional Stakes And Escalating War
The Sully family continues to mourn for Neteyam's death. With new enemies, betrayals and larger battles, the stakes have never been higher: It ends with Spider, and wanting to kill Quaritch, which is set up to be a struggle between father and son. With beautiful visuals, shocking twists and emotional weight, Avatar: Fire and Ash is Cameron's darkest film and his most ambitious adventure yet.
From Director James Cameron, watch the trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash.— Avatar (@officialavatar) July 28, 2025
Experience the film only in theaters December 19. pic.twitter.com/Y0D4EUGU7x
Read More
- The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Sameer Wankhede Files Rs 2 Cr Defamation Case Against Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies, Netflix
- Kangana Ranaut Says There's 'No One' Like Zubeen Garg As She Pays Tribute To The Ya Ali Singer
- OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Becomes 2025's Biggest Opener With Over Rs 90 Cr