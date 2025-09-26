ETV Bharat / entertainment

Avatar - Fire And Ash Trailer: 8 Biggest Reveals Of James Cameroon's Third Installment

Hyderabad: James Cameron is back with the third installment of his epic saga. The new trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has finally arrived. It brings audiences back to Pandora for a darker, more emotional adventure with Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family.

The movie is set to release worldwide on December 19, 2025. Cameron co-wrote the screenplay with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, based on a story with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Kate Winslet, and more.

The Rise Of The Ash People

The trailer begins with the introduction of Varang, played by Oona Chaplin. She is the leader of Ash People, also known as the Mangkwan Clan. Their horrifying backstory is revealed: a fire from the mountains burned down their forest and they state that Eywa never came to help them. They felt rejected by their god and became jaded and angry. This secret gives them separation from the rest of the Na'vi clans and makes them the story's most dangerous villains.

A Summit With The Tulkun

The footage also shows Jake, Neytiri, Tonowari, and Ronal meeting a gathering of Tulkun, the whale-like creatures of Pandora. Surrounded by nine of them, it appears to be a war council. The leaders may be seeking the Tulkun's help against the RDA and the Ash People.

Spider's Shocking Transformation