Avatar 3: Here's When Fans Can Expect the First Trailer of James Cameron Directorial

Hyderabad: In a treat for fans of the Avatar franchise, the trailer can be shared anytime from now, given the film is going to release on December 19, 2025. After much wait, fans can rejoice that the release date is nearing and the makers may start throwing in promotional material to keep the buzz until its release later this year. Avatar 3 is set to follow up on the stunning visuals and complex narrative introduced in 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water.

Earlier, many had expected the trailer to debut at the August 2024 D23 Expo. However, going by the trend followed by the makers, it could be said it was highly unlikely to drop promotional material one year ahead of the film's release. Despite a pattern, many had eagerly anticipated the release of the first trailer, which ended in disappointment.

Looking back, the first trailer for The Way of Water was not released until April 2022, just eight months before its December release. Avatar (2009) followed a similar timeline, with the first teaser arriving only four months before its release, making it unlikely that Avatar 3 will be an exception.

While Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 were filmed simultaneously, it is still common for major blockbusters to keep trailer reveals closer to the release window. Now, fans should expect the first look at Avatar 3 to come closer to the beginning of 2025, with a potential trailer reveal at April's CinemaCon. Though the wait may be frustrating, it is evident that Avatar makers, led by James Cameron, are sticking to a tried-and-tested strategy that has worked in the past.