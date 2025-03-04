Australian Cricketer David Warner's Love for Telugu Cinema Translates to Acting Debut With Robinhood

Hyderabad: In a big surprise to both cricket lovers and film fanatics, Australian cricketer David Warner is all set to make his Telugu acting debut with the highly anticipated movie Robinhood, slated to release on March 28, 2025. The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The announcement has sparked excitement among his fans, as Warner steps into the world of cinema.

The news has been making the rounds on social media after makers revealed his name at an event. Warner has been for long a deep admirer of Telugu cinema, and now he gets the opportunity to bring his charm to the silver screen. Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula, will see a modern-day Robin Hood, taking on a challenging mission that promises to captivate audiences.

Warner shares a strong connection with Hyderabad since he plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. He is particularly a fan of Allu Arjun, evident in his social media posts and a viral moment from the field in 2023. For the unversed, the Australian cricketer, in a memorable moment, enacted Allu Arjun's iconic Pushpa pose during a cricket match against the Netherlands in Delhi. The act caught the attention of both cricket and film fans with many wanting to see him on the big screen.

The viral moment did not go unnoticed as Allu Arjun later shared the picture of Warner replicating his signature Pushpa pose on his Instagram handle on the latter's birthday. The post only goes on to showcase Warner's camaraderie with Allu Arjun. Warner's love for Telugu cinema does not stop there as he is from time to time seen in ads, one of them featuring RRR famed director SS Rajamouli.