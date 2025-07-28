ETV Bharat / entertainment

August 2025 Theatrical Releases: Son Of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, War 2, Coolie, And More

Hyderabad: August 2025 is all set to be a milestone month for Bollywood with a string of major theatrical releases spanning genres, ranging from blood-pumping action thrillers and tear-jerking romantic dramas to side-splitting comedies and socially relevant narratives. Big names such as Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Rajinikanth, Sidharth Malhotra, and Triptii Dimri will light up the silver screen, and cinema theatres are going to see the crowds rush in as the Independence Day weekend is just around the corner.

Here is a look at six much-awaited Bollywood films, scheduled to be released in August 2025:

1. Son of Sardaar 2

Release Date: August 1, 2025

A spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, this is a comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced together by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, NR Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja. Ajay Devgn returns in the lead alongside Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra.

The film centres around Jassi, who returns to Scotland after years away, hoping to make peace with his estranged wife. But instead of a quiet reunion, he finds himself caught in a clash with the local mafia and swept up in a lively, chaotic Sikh wedding.

2. Dhadak 2

Release Date: August 1, 2025

Helmed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is a romantic drama that revisits the themes of young love and rigid social structures. A remake of the acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018), the movie stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, the movie changes its track towards a socially loaded arena, touching upon issues of casteism, honour killings, and deeply ingrained societal prejudices. While it carries the title of Dhadak 2, this instalment takes a grittier, more politically aware approach than its predecessor.

3. War 2