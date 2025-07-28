August 2025 Theatrical Releases: Son Of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, War 2, Coolie, And More

Hyderabad: August 2025 is all set to be a milestone month for Bollywood with a string of major theatrical releases spanning genres, ranging from blood-pumping action thrillers and tear-jerking romantic dramas to side-splitting comedies and socially relevant narratives. Big names such as Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Rajinikanth, Sidharth Malhotra, and Triptii Dimri will light up the silver screen, and cinema theatres are going to see the crowds rush in as the Independence Day weekend is just around the corner.
Here is a look at six much-awaited Bollywood films, scheduled to be released in August 2025:
1. Son of Sardaar 2
Release Date: August 1, 2025
A spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, this is a comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced together by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, NR Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja. Ajay Devgn returns in the lead alongside Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra.
The film centres around Jassi, who returns to Scotland after years away, hoping to make peace with his estranged wife. But instead of a quiet reunion, he finds himself caught in a clash with the local mafia and swept up in a lively, chaotic Sikh wedding.
2. Dhadak 2
Release Date: August 1, 2025
Helmed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is a romantic drama that revisits the themes of young love and rigid social structures. A remake of the acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018), the movie stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.
Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, the movie changes its track towards a socially loaded arena, touching upon issues of casteism, honour killings, and deeply ingrained societal prejudices. While it carries the title of Dhadak 2, this instalment takes a grittier, more politically aware approach than its predecessor.
3. War 2
Release Date: August 14, 2025
One of the biggest releases of the month, War 2 is set to ignite screens as part of Yash Raj Films' expanding Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. He is joined by Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar as the primary antagonist.
With Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana rounding out the cast, War 2 promises edge-of-the-seat action, explosive stunts, and high emotional stakes. The movie is written by Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala, and Aditya Chopra.
4. Coolie
Release Date: August 14, 2025
Superstar Rajinikanth joins director Lokesh Kanagaraj in Coolie, an action thriller in the Tamil language, which will also be released in several Indian languages, such as Hindi and Telugu. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir.
The movie will bring together larger-than-life storytelling and deep emotional intensity, making it one of the front-runners for box office supremacy over the Independence Day weekend.
5. Param Sundari
Release Date: August 2025
The romantic comedy Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is written by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.
Based in Kerala, Param Sundari is the tale of a North Indian man and South Indian woman falling in love against the backdrop of familial opposition rooted in caste and cultural differences.
6. The India Story
Release Date: August 15, 2025
Bringing a hard-hitting edge to the month's releases is The India Story, a crime drama directed by Chetan DK and produced by Sagar B Shinde. Starring Shreyas Talpade in the lead role and Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, this film delves into the dark side of corporate greed and pesticide scandals that affect the country's farming communities.
