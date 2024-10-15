Atul Parchure Dies at 57 after Cancer Battle; Arjun Kapoor, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Others Mourn the Loss

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry mourns the loss of veteran actor Atul Parchure, who passed away at the age of 57 following a prolonged battle with cancer. His death on Monday has left fans and colleagues in shock, prompting an outpouring of tributes across social media platforms. Parchure was known in the Marathi and Hindi entertainment scenes for his versatile performances and infectious humour.

The news of his passing has resonated deeply within the film fraternity. Actor Arjun Kapoor expressed his sorrow on social media, stating, "I never had a chance to work with him, but he always seemed to be such a likable person no matter what role he played. He was taken by cancer despite fighting the disease for many years. May his soul rest in peace."

The film community pays heartfelt tributes (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar also expressed his condolences on Instagram, sharing a picture of Atul. German actress Suzanne Bernert mourned his passing as well, posting a photo of them together and reflecting, "Farewell and last curtain to a friend of ours. Akhil and I both worked with him, and he was sunshine itself—sweet, considerate, and a very good actor. Om Shanti #atulparchure."

Renuka Shahane honoured the late actor by sharing a photo of them together on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, "Atul, mitraa." Supriya Pilgaonkar also posted a heartfelt tribute with a picture of him, writing, "Dear friend, it shouldn't have been like this. You fought so much and endured a lot. You will always be missed, especially your silly smile. May your soul rest in peace, and may your family find the strength to endure this pain."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also paid tribute, noting Parchure's significant contributions to theatre, film, and television. "His untimely death is painful," Shinde wrote, emphasising Parchure's impact on the Marathi cinema landscape and the depth he brought to his roles.

In a heartfelt revelation during a talk show, Parchure disclosed his battle with cancer, sharing that he had been diagnosed with a 5 cm tumour in his liver. He faced significant challenges during his treatment, including a misdiagnosis that aggravated his condition. "My first procedure after the diagnosis went wrong, affecting my pancreas and leading to various complications," he recounted. After switching doctors and receiving proper treatment, he had hoped for recovery but ultimately succumbed to the illness on Monday.

He gained fame through numerous television shows, most notably his memorable appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show, where he showcased his comedic talent. His filmography includes popular titles such as Navra Mazha Navsacha, Salaam-E-Ishq, Partner, and Khatta Meetha, among others.