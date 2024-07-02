Attended Event and Went Straight up for My First Chemo: Hina Khan Refuses to Bow down in New Post Amid Cancer Battle

Hyderabad: Actor Hina Khan recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The actor, who is known for her grace and strength, has received a lot of support from her fans and Industry friends. Despite the sad news, Hina remains upbeat and determined to combat cancer, encouraging people to stay strong and take care of their health.

Hours ago, Khan shared a video of her first chemotherapy session at the hospital, which she went for just after attending an award event. The video satrts with Hina posing for photographers on the red carpet and accepting an award during the ceremony. It then shows her arriving at the hospital for her first chemotherapy session.

Along with the video, the Bigg Boss 11 participant wrote a lengthy caption, detailing her experience. She penned: "This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalise it - not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life."

She went on to say, "We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself, again. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to Normalise this experience for me and I have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire."

It further read: "This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, infact I attended this event to reassure my self that I am living up to the benchmark, I have set up for myself. MIND OVER MATTER. I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo."

Hina on June 28 revealed that she had stage 3 breast cancer. On the professional front, the actor gained a lot of recognition for her part in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is also well-known for playing the antagonist Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She recently appeared in the comedy-drama series Namacool directed by Ritam Shrivastava and Shinda Shinda No Papa.