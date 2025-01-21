Attack On Saif Ali Khan: Mumbai Police Recreates Crime Scene At Actor's Bandra House & Other Places

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Police took the accused to Saif’s Bandra residence to ascertain how he gained entry into the building and exited without coming under surveillance.

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

Mumbai: Intensifying investigation into the brutal knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, the Mumbai Crime Branch Police conducted a crime scene recreation at the actor's residence on Tuesday.

What Exactly Transpired?

As part of scene reconstruction, Police took the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, to Saif’s Bandra residence 'Satguru Sharan' to ascertain how the assailant gained entry into the building, where did he hide before launching the attack and how he managed to flee.

Police officials, along with forensic and fingerprint experts, are analysing all the evidences gathered so far. According to sources, 19 fingerprints have been found by police at the crime scene, stairs, windows and various other places in the building. The fingerprints collected are being examined to ascertain if they belong to the accused.

Crime Scene Recreation

Accused Shehzad was taken to Satguru Sharan, where he demonstrated how he entered the building, moved through the premises, and reached Saif’s bedroom. Surprisingly, he was not captured in any of the cameras while entering the premises. The officials are now closely monitoring the CCTV footages from the control room to find out if there is any easy way to gain entry.

After scene recreation at Satguru Sharan, the accused was taken to Bandra railway station and National College bus stop to probe his possible escape routes.

As per police sources, Mohammad Shehzad happens to be a Bangladeshi national and former wrestler. He had been living in Mumbai for four months and had previously worked at a hotel through a housekeeping company, which is also under scrutiny. During interrogation, Shehzad revealed that he needed cash to get back to Bangladesh, and he had he sought help from various people but was asked to pay a sum he could not afford. Lacking the financial means to arrange his journey, he had recced the residences of several Bollywood celebrities before picking up Saif's place.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is likely to be discharged from the hospital this afternoon.

