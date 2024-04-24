Atlee Wishes Varun Dhawan on Birthday with Intriguing Poster, Hails Him as 'force Behind Baby John'

Hyderabad: Atlee and Varun Dhawan have joined hands for upcoming actioner Baby John is known. As Varun celebrates his 37th birthday today, Atlee took to social media to extend greetings. On Varun's birthday, the filmmaker dropped an intriguing poster from Baby John and also added buzz around the film's release.

Taking to social media, Atlee shared a poster from Baby John and penned a birthday post for Varun. "Happy Birthday to the force behind #BabyJohn @varundvn Brace yourselves for an unforgettable cinematic experience. #BabyJohn coming soon!" wrote the filmmaker alongside the image.

In the latest poster from Baby John, a shirtless Varun is seen taking down the enemies. The frame appears to be from one of the high-octane action sequences filmed in a heavy downpour. The actor looks intense as he flaunts his chiseled body and long locks in the latest promotional asset.

Baby John is an action drama co-produced by Atlee and written and directed by Kalees. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, Sanya Malhotra (special appearance), Rajpal Yadav, and Sheeba Chaddha.

Earlier in the day, Varun shared pictures from his intimate birthday celebration with family. The actor also hinted that he will soon be commencing shooting for an upcoming film. Varun, however, did not divulge about which film he is hinting at. The actor has a slew of projects at various levels of production.

While Citadel: Honey Bunny is ready to release he is yet to wrap up the shoot for Baby John. Varun also has No Entry 2 coming up with Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh while Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will see him reuniting with Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor.