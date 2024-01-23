Athiya Shetty's ROFL reply to Ahan Shetty's post wishing her and KL Rahul on 1st wedding anniversary

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul marked their first wedding anniversary on January 23. The duo tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse a year ago. Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty, and brother Ahan Shetty expressed joy and love for the couple on this special occasion through heartwarming Instagram posts.

Ahan Shetty, Athiya's brother, added to the anniversary celebration by sharing an unseen picture from the dreamy wedding. Expressing how time has flown, he wrote, "Happy 1 year anniversary." Athiya responded with an ROFL comment, saying, "Happy anniversary to you and Rahul" accompanied by a rolling eyes emoji, followed by red-heart emojis.

Athiya Shetty's ROFL reply to Ahan's post wishing her and KL Rahul on 1st wedding anniversary

Sharing an adorable photograph of Athiya and KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty captioned the post, "Happy first anniversary bachchas" along with black heart and nazar amulet emojis. In the captured moment, the couple radiates happiness, with Athiya wrapping her arms around KL Rahul from behind, both sharing a sweet smile as they look away from the camera.

Athiya Shetty promptly responded to her father's post with a loving comment, saying, "Love you papaaa" accompanied by a red-heart emoji. The social media celebration continued as Sanjay Kapoor and Archana Puran Singh also extended their anniversary wishes in the comments section.

After few years of courtship, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's love story culminated in an intimate wedding ceremony last year. The couple officially announced their union on social media, sharing pictures from their wedding album that quickly became the talk of the internet.

Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. Subsequently, she appeared in films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. She is yet to announce her upcoming project.