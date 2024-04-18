Athiya Shetty Sets Major PDA goals on KL Rahul's 32nd Birthday, Shares Mushy Snaps on IG

Published : Apr 18, 2024

Athiya Shetty Wishes Her 'Whole Heart' KL Rahul on His 32nd Birthday, Shares Romantic Snaps

Athiya Shetty celebrates her husband KL Rahul's 32nd birthday with a lovey-dovey Instagram post in which she shared romantic and and heartfelt wishes for her "everything".

Hyderabad: Cricketer KL Rahul is celebrating his 32nd birthday today, April 18, and his wife Athiya Shetty cannot simply keep calm! She showered some public display of affection by posting affectionate photos with her better half on her Instagram handle.

On this special ocassion, Shetty shared a couple of cosy snaps and showered love and wishes on her husband. The first image showcased Athiya lying on KL's chest as they take a romantic selfie, while the second showed them embracing in a blurred black-and-white snapshot.

She caption it: "my whole heart for my whole life…happy birthday, my everything (followed by a red heart emoji)." (sic)

KL Rahul's father-in-law, actor and producer Suniel Shetty, also joined the celebration by posting a photo on Instagram featuring the cricketer, himself, and his son, Ahaan Shetty. In the photo, the trio was seen relaxing on a sofa, exuding a sense of ease and camaraderie.

Suniel Shetty captioned the image with a heartfelt message, emphasising the importance of meaningful relationships in life and expressing his gratitude for having KL Rahul as part of their lives.

He wrote, "They say it’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters …feeling blessed to have you in ours for it’s a connection I can’t explain …happy birthday Rahul … love you son, @klrahul @athiyashetty @ahan.shetty." (sic)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. Before their marriage, the couple dated for four years.

Since tying the knot, they have been frequently seen together in public and on social media, sharing glimpses of their joyful journey as a couple.

