ETV Bharat / entertainment

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's First Wedding Anniversary Was a Night of Romance and Magic - See inside Pics

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a romantic candlelight dinner on January 23. Now pictures from their dreamy celebration have been shared online.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's First Wedding Anniversary Was a Night of Romance and Magic - See inside Pics
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's candlelight dinner (Photo: Instagram/The Private Chefs Club)

Hyderabad: Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot in 2023 in an intimate ceremony at Athiya's father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. In January 2024, the couple celebrated their first year of marriage with a romantic dinner party. And now, the inside pictures from their special occasion are out.

Taking to Instagram, Chef Harsh Dixit, who curated a bespoke menu for the special occasion, shared captivating photos of the dinner-for-two, giving a glimpse into the couple's intimate celebration. The setting was nothing short of magical, with dozens of white candles adorning the table. The all-white decor and the specially crafted menu added to the enchantment of the evening.

The chef's post was accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, "Couldn’t keep this core memory private anymore. Here’s a glimpse of the surprise dinner for our favourites @athiyashetty and @klrahul’s first wedding anniversary." Athiya responded to the post with a simple "Best", followed by a red heart emoji. The post garnered multiple comments, with fans gushing over the romantic setup and the couple's love for each other.

On January 23, 2024, Athiya and KL Rahul marked their first wedding anniversary by sharing a romantic video on Instagram, comprising cherished moments from their dreamy wedding and candid snippets from their married life. The joint post was captioned, "Finding you was like coming home," echoing their love story.

In the following months, rumours began to circulate about the couple expecting their first child. However, these rumours were promptly quashed by a source close to the family, who revealed that Suniel Shetty's comments about becoming a grandfather were made in jest and had been misinterpreted. The couple chose not to respond to the rumours, instead focusing on their blossoming relationship.

READ MORE

  1. Sobhita Dhulipala Makes Cannes Debut in Rs 1.8L worth Outfit, Previously Seen on Athiya Shetty
  2. Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Expecting First Child? Suniel Shetty's Hint Sparks Buzz
  3. Athiya Shetty Sets Major PDA goals on KL Rahul's 32nd Birthday, Shares Mushy Snaps on IG

TAGGED:

ATHIYA SHETTYKL RAHULATHIYA SHETTY KL RAHUL DINNER PICSCANDLELIGHT ANNIVERSARY DINNERATHIYA KL RAHUL CANDLELIGHT DINNER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.