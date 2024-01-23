Loading...

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Share Unseen Wedding Video on their 1st Anniversary- Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 6:33 PM IST

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Share Unseen Wedding Video on their 1st Anniversary- Watch

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty are celebrating their first marriage anniversary today, January 23. To mark their special day, the couple took to Instagram and shared an unseen wedding video as a treat to their fans.

Hyderabad: One of the most adored celebrity couples, Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul, often treat their fans to their photos and videos on social media. On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary and shared a video of enchanting glimpses from their marriage accompanied by a romantic caption.

To celebrate their first year of marriage, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dropped a collaborative post on Instagram. They shared a video with never-seen-before moments from their wedding. The video showcases the couple sharing love for each other. Moreover, the video also included a joyful moment from their Haldi ceremony. The post was accompanied by the caption, "Finding you was like coming home (followed by an infinite emoji)."

Their post quickly caught the attention of both fans and celebrities. A fan expressed, "MOST AWAITED VIDEO." Another comment read, "Happy Wedding Anniversary My Cuties, and may your love and happiness last a lifetime." The cricket team, Lucknow Super Giants commented, "Most wholesome post on the internet today." Other users filed the comment section with red heart emojis.

For the unversed, Athiya and KL Rahul got married this year on January 23 in a private ceremony that took place at her father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. Before getting married, the couple had been in a relationship for approximately four years. Ever since they tied the knot, they have been seen together in public on numerous occasions, delighting fans with adorable photos on social media, which offer glimpses into their joyous journey together.

READ MORE

  1. Athiya Shetty's ROFL reply to Ahan Shetty's post wishing her and KL Rahul on 1st wedding anniversary
  2. 'strength to strength': Athiya Shetty reacts as husband KL Rahul scores a prolific hundred against South Africa
  3. The Best Team: Athiya Shetty, Katrina Kaif hail team India despite loss in World Cup final 2023

TAGGED:

Athiya ShettyKL RahulAthiya Shetty KL Rahul anniversaryAthiya KL Rahul wedding video

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.