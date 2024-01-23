Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Share Unseen Wedding Video on their 1st Anniversary- Watch

Hyderabad: One of the most adored celebrity couples, Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul, often treat their fans to their photos and videos on social media. On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary and shared a video of enchanting glimpses from their marriage accompanied by a romantic caption.

To celebrate their first year of marriage, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dropped a collaborative post on Instagram. They shared a video with never-seen-before moments from their wedding. The video showcases the couple sharing love for each other. Moreover, the video also included a joyful moment from their Haldi ceremony. The post was accompanied by the caption, "Finding you was like coming home (followed by an infinite emoji)."

Their post quickly caught the attention of both fans and celebrities. A fan expressed, "MOST AWAITED VIDEO." Another comment read, "Happy Wedding Anniversary My Cuties, and may your love and happiness last a lifetime." The cricket team, Lucknow Super Giants commented, "Most wholesome post on the internet today." Other users filed the comment section with red heart emojis.

For the unversed, Athiya and KL Rahul got married this year on January 23 in a private ceremony that took place at her father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. Before getting married, the couple had been in a relationship for approximately four years. Ever since they tied the knot, they have been seen together in public on numerous occasions, delighting fans with adorable photos on social media, which offer glimpses into their joyous journey together.