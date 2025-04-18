Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Announce Daughter's Name With Adorable First Photo; See Celebs' Reactions

Hyderabad: Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have shared the first glimpse of their baby girl, along with revealing her beautiful name. The couple, who welcomed their daughter on March 24, 2025, took to social media on Friday, April 18, to introduce their little one to the world.

In the adorable photo, KL Rahul can be seen gently holding his newborn daughter, while Athiya lovingly looks at the baby. The couple named their baby Evaarah, which they described as a "Gift of God." Sharing the picture on Instagram, KL Rahul captioned the post, "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God."

As soon as they posted the picture, fans and celebrities flooded the comments with love and congratulations. Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote a sweet comment, writing, "Eeeeevvvvvvuuuuuuu (followed by a red heart emoji). Other celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Sharma, and Vaani Kapoor, dropped red heart emojis.

Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty, was so happy to be a grandfather that he posted a heartfelt note on LinkedIn. He wrote, "Becoming a grandfather recently is a feeling I can't even describe. It's a happiness that's pure and untouched by anything the world can give or take away. I've spent decades building and running businesses, making films, and trying to create something meaningful. And I'm proud of that. But when I hold my granddaughter, none of that matters. The race to have more kinds of fades when you come to that point in life where you realise what truly matters."

A few days before this announcement, KL Rahul, who plays for Delhi Capitals, was seen during an IPL 2025 training session with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy asked him, "How is your baby?". Rahul, smiling and looking proud, said, "Good. Cute. Obviously, I will say cute. She is so tiny."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, are now celebrating this beautiful new chapter in their lives as proud parents.