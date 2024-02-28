At 58, late singer Sidhu Moosewala's mother to welcome second child via IVF

Mansa (Punjab): Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents are expecting their second child, using In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) technique, as confirmed by his uncle Chamkaur Singh. Reports suggest that Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, is due to give birth in March, having refrained from leaving home for the past few months due to her pregnancy.

After losing their only son Sidhu two years ago, Charan Kaur and Balkaur Singh have lived alone until now. However, they are anticipating the arrival of a new family member soon. Charan Kaur, aged 58 according to her 2022 affidavit when she contested the elections, has been under medical observation along with her husband, Balkaur Singh, who is 60 years old. Positive progress has been reported so far.

Since Sidhu Moosewala's tragic death in 2022, his family has faced isolation, and his fans have been disheartened. However, after almost two years, the family is now expecting a new addition, bringing joy to their lives and potentially expanding their family.

Sidhu Moosewala, the couple's only son, had previously contested unsuccessfully in the 2022 elections on a Congress ticket. Tragically, he was fatally shot on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa.

According to the police, Moosewala was traveling in his SUV with his cousin Gurpreet Singh and neighbor Gurwinder Singh around 4:30 pm, en route to his aunt's house in Barnala. However, when they reached Jawaharke at 5:30 pm, their SUV was intercepted and blocked by two other cars. Approximately 30 rounds were fired during the altercation, resulting in injuries to two other individuals. Moosewala retaliated using his firearm.

Moosewala was one of 424 individuals whose police security was reduced or withdrawn the day before, in anticipation of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, leaving him with only two commandos instead of the previous four.