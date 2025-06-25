Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Chooses THIS SRK Song Before His Axiom Mission 4 Journey

Hyderabad: As Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla soared into space on June 25, 2025, aboard Axiom Mission 4, he carried with him not just the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians, but also the melody of a timeless Hindi song that symbolises hope, resilience, and national pride: Yun Hi Chala Chal from the 2004 film Swades starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Chosen by Shukla as his launch-day playlist, the song reflects his mindset as he embarks on a historic journey to the International Space Station (ISS). With its upbeat rhythm and soulful message about walking steadily toward one's destiny, the track has taken on new meaning as it resonates beyond Earth's atmosphere.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Swades is a film deeply rooted in the spirit of returning to one's roots and serving the nation. The song Yun Hi Chala Chal, composed by A.R. Rahman and voiced by Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan, and Hariharan, encourages the listener to move forward with purpose and peace, making it a fitting choice for India's newest spacefarer.

Shukla, a decorated officer in the Indian Air Force and part of ISRO's Gaganyaan astronaut team, is currently aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, en route to the ISS as the mission pilot of Axiom Mission 4. This commercial spaceflight, operated by Axiom Space and launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marks a significant step in India's evolving role in human space exploration.

He is now the second Indian to reach space after Rakesh Sharma's landmark mission in 1984, and notably the first Indian to reach the ISS. His journey not only sets the stage for India's Gaganyaan mission, but also positions the country on the global map of human spaceflight.

Listening to music before a launch is a long-standing tradition for astronauts across the world, a calming ritual to focus the mind and soothe nerves. For Shukla, Swades was more than entertainment; it was an emotional anchor.

Other astronauts on the mission also selected songs rooted in their own cultures. Mission Commander Peggy Whitson chose Thunder by Imagine Dragons. Poland's Slawosz Uznanski went with the track Supermoce (Superpower), and Hungary's Tibor Kapus chose Buvohely, a Hungarian hit.