Assault Video: Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan apologises

Islamabad (Pakistan): Pakistani playback and Qawwali singing sensation Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, apologised on Saturday owning a video circulating online of him beating his student after it sparked furore.

On Saturday, a video went viral on social media that showed Rahat resorting to physical aggression, using shoes and slapping the employee over a missing bottle.

Netizens reacted strongly to the singer's video.

As per 'Dawn', an apologetic video was published later, in which the singer justified it as a "personal matter between a teacher and his student" and also identified him as Naveed Hasnain.

In the same video, Hasnain, who is seen standing next to his master said, the bottle is responsible for the controversy in the original video and it contained water sanctified by a pir, adding, that he had misplaced the bottle and forgotten about it.

"He is my father and my teacher. He loves us a lot too. Whoever has done this act (of leaking the video) is blackmailing to defame my teacher," he added.

Rahat also added that he had asked forgiveness from Hasnain the next instant, Dawn reported.