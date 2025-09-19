Assam's Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg Dies After Scuba Diving Mishap In Singapore Sea
Known as the 'rockstar of the Northeast', Zubeen Garg recorded over 40,000 songs in multiple languages, leaving an indelible mark on music and cinema.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 19, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam’s iconic singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg (52) passed away in Singapore after a serious mishap. The artist, who had travelled to the island nation to participate in the North East Festival, which starts today, reportedly fell into the sea after a scuba diving accident and lost consciousness. He was immediately rescued and admitted to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
News of his passing away has shocked his fans, fellow musicians, and admirers across the North East and beyond.
A Celebrated Career
Zubeen Garg, often hailed as the “rockstar of the Northeast,” has been one of the most influential voices in Assamese and Indian music for over three decades. After establishing himself as a leading star in Assamese Music & Movies, Zubeen rose to fame with the chart-topping Bollywood number Ya Ali from the film Gangster (2006), he went on to cement his place as a versatile singer, composer, and actor.
In Assam, Zubeen’s contribution has been unparalleled- his soulful songs, modern fusion tracks, and evergreen Bihu numbers have made him a household name. With over 40,000 songs recorded in various languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, and English, he stands as one of the most prolific singers in the country.
Beyond music, he has acted in Assamese and Bengali films, composed for cinema, and actively supported cultural and social causes. In recent times Zubeen has been actively involved in promoting Assamese Movies. From Mission China to Sikaar, Zubeen has been making several movies to revive the Assamese Movie Industry. His upcoming movie Roi Roi Binale is slated for release on October 31.
For millions of fans in the Northeast, Zubeen is not just an artist but an emotion-an enduring symbol of pride and identity.
Also Read