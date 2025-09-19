ETV Bharat / entertainment

Assam's Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg Dies After Scuba Diving Mishap In Singapore Sea

Guwahati: Assam’s iconic singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg (52) passed away in Singapore after a serious mishap. The artist, who had travelled to the island nation to participate in the North East Festival, which starts today, reportedly fell into the sea after a scuba diving accident and lost consciousness. He was immediately rescued and admitted to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

News of his passing away has shocked his fans, fellow musicians, and admirers across the North East and beyond.

A Celebrated Career

Zubeen Garg, often hailed as the “rockstar of the Northeast,” has been one of the most influential voices in Assamese and Indian music for over three decades. After establishing himself as a leading star in Assamese Music & Movies, Zubeen rose to fame with the chart-topping Bollywood number Ya Ali from the film Gangster (2006), he went on to cement his place as a versatile singer, composer, and actor.