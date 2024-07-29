ETV Bharat / entertainment

Assam's Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg Hospitalised Due To Seizure, Doctors Share Health Update

Singer Zubeen Garg is recovering in the ICU Nemcare Super Speciality Hospital in Assam's Guwahati after a seizure attack on Sunday night. His condition is currently stable, but he remains under close observation. Fans remain hopeful for his swift recovery.

Assam's Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg Hospitalised Due To Seizure, Doctors Share Health Update
Singer Zubeen Garg (ANI photo)

Guwahati (Assam): Singer Zubeen Garg, a beloved figure in Assam, who is undergoing medical treatment after experiencing a seizure, is out of danger now. The singer was taken to the Nemcare Super Speciality Hospital in the city around 9 am on Sunday morning, where he is currently under care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Dr Hitesh Baruah, from Nemcare Hospital, provided an update on Zubeen's health, mentioning, "At the moment, Zubeen's condition is quite stable. However, he requires some rest and is currently in the ICU due to a large number of visitors. There isn't any immediate problem right now. All the health check-up results will be out by Monday morning, which will enable us to assess how long he might need to remain hospitalised. A team of medical professionals is consistently monitoring him."

Jayant Kakati, a close friend of Zubeen Garg, told a newswire about the singer's recent activities, revealing that on Saturday night, he was enjoying quality time with his family in Jonali, away from any work and was not facing any stress. Unfortunately, the situation changed on Sunday morning when Zubeen suffered a seizure.

This is not the first time the singer has had health challenges this year. He had previously been hospitalised in November 2023 and had also received treatment at Ayurchandra, Health City, and Nemcare Hospital at different times. Fans and well-wishers remain optimistic about Zubeen Garg's swift recovery and are eagerly looking forward to more updates concerning his health.

