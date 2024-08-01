Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg Discharged From Hospital Post-Seizure Recovery, Says 'I Feel Fine'

Guwahati (Assam): Zubeen Garg, the renowned Assamese singer, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, July 31, following treatment for a seizure. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 28, when he was admitted to Nemcare Super Speciality Hospital in Guwahati at approximately 9 am. His condition required him to be placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) during his stay.

Upon his release, Zubeen addressed the media, sharing insights about his recovery. He mentioned, "I am still on a considerable amount of medication, but it's not meant to be a long-term requirement. This treatment is temporary, and I am hopeful to complete the prescribed course while experiencing its benefits. As for now, I feel fine. I had another test this morning, and today I'm heading home."

Looking ahead, the singer expressed enthusiasm for returning to his professional engagements. He shared, "There's a project I will be diving into soon. I plan to visit the studio in a short while. My work will resume tomorrow as I have three films currently in development."

Zubeen's health issues are not a new occurrence. This recent hospitalisation adds to a series of health challenges he faced earlier in the year. The singer was admitted to the hospital again in November 2023 and received medical care at various locations, including Ayurchandra, Health City, and Nemcare Hospital.

Additionally, Zubeen Garg, who is the heartthrob of Assam, has made significant contributions to Bollywood's music scene. His notable tracks include the hit Ya Ali, from the film Gangster starring Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi, Diluba from Namastey London, which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, and Dil Tu Hi Bataa from the movie Krrish, among others.