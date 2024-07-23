Assamese Music Director Ramen Baruah Missing; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Singer Zubeen Garg Express Concern

Guwahati (Assam): Ramen Baruah, a prominent music director from Assam, has been reported missing since Monday morning. He departed from his residence at approximately 10:30 am to visit a local temple and has been missing ever since.

His family tried to call him around 1:30 pm when he did not return home but his phone had been turned off. They have since approached the Latashil police to locate him. Despite ongoing searches carried out by the family since Monday, there have been no signs of Baruah as of this report.

Family members reveal that the 84-year-old regularly visits the Ganesh temple located in the Latasil area of Guwahati City every morning. He had been in good health and was spotted near the Gauhati High Court around 10:40 am on Monday. Police have obtained CCTV footage from the vicinity of the court, and witnesses reported seeing him walking between the Vishnu temple and the Navagraha temple.

Ramen Baruah holds the position of president at the Latashil Ganesh temple management committee and, like every other day, headed to the temple on Monday morning. The news of the veteran music director's disappearance has left his supporters in shock. Following the announcement, several fans, including well-known singer Zubeen Garg, gathered at Baruah's home in Latasil that evening.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also voiced his concern over the situation. In a social media post, he expressed, "I am deeply concerned about the sudden disappearance of Sri Ramen Baruah, missing since this morning. His absence worries his family, friends, and countless admirers. I have asked Commissioner of @GuwahatiPol Sri Diganta Bora to mobilize all resources and take swift action to locate him."

Additionally, numerous singers from the region, including Tarali Sharma, Rupam Bhuyan, and Deepleena Deka, have shared their concerns on social media, all praying for Ramen Baruah's swift and safe return.

It is noteworthy that at just 19 years old, Ramen Baruah collaborated with his brother Brojen Baruah in composing music for the 1959 film Amar Ghar. His first project as an independent music director was the popular Assamese film Doctor Bezbaruah, released in 1969. He is also credited with contributing his musical talents to several other notable films, including Baruar Sansar, Koka Deuta Nati Aru Hati, Mukuta, and Jog Biyog among others.