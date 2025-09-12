ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW: Bobby Sarma Baruah On Rador Pakhi - Says 'Positive Stories Can Change Society's View Of Specially-Abled People'

Assamese cinema has once again brought pride to the people of Assam. Filmmaker Bobby Sarma Baruah's fifth film, Rador Pakhi (Morning Sunshine), recently had its international premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025, earning acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of resilience and positivity.

The movie, based on the life of writer Sarmistha Pritam, is about a specially-abled woman with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, but still chasing her dreams in spite of physical handicaps. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Baruah shared the motivation for the film, how she brought Sarmistha's story to the screen, and how she felt as a mother and director, particularly having her daughter, Sulakhyana Baruah, play the leading part.

Q: What motivated you to create a film on Sarmistha Pritam's life?

- "Despite being born fully capable, many people lose hope at different stages of life. But someone like Sarmistha, who has been living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy since childhood, teaches us the opposite. Her indomitable will to live inspired me deeply."

"Life is indeed beautiful. After meeting her, I truly realised this. Sharmistha chooses to live with positivity. Seeing her, I felt that even amid immense suffering, if one wishes, one can embrace life. That thought became the biggest driving force behind the making of this film."

Q: Did you meet her personally before starting the project? Did you seek her permission?

- "Yes, I met her multiple times before beginning the film. I shared my desire to portray her life story on screen. Filmmaking always comes with ethical and creative responsibilities, so I ensured that her consent was taken before moving forward."

"Of course, a film also includes a director's imagination. Cinema blends real stories with creative elements, and imagination often plays a vital role. Even for those additions, I took Sarmistha's approval. In the film, the protagonist's name is Jyoti."

Q: How does the film depict Sarmistha's life?