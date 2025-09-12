INTERVIEW: Bobby Sarma Baruah On Rador Pakhi - Says 'Positive Stories Can Change Society's View Of Specially-Abled People'
Director Bobby Sarma Baruah discusses Rador Pakhi's international premiere, inspiration from Sarmistha Pritam's life, and hopes the film reshapes perspectives on specially-abled individuals.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 12, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST
- By Upasana Nath
Assamese cinema has once again brought pride to the people of Assam. Filmmaker Bobby Sarma Baruah's fifth film, Rador Pakhi (Morning Sunshine), recently had its international premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025, earning acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of resilience and positivity.
The movie, based on the life of writer Sarmistha Pritam, is about a specially-abled woman with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, but still chasing her dreams in spite of physical handicaps. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Baruah shared the motivation for the film, how she brought Sarmistha's story to the screen, and how she felt as a mother and director, particularly having her daughter, Sulakhyana Baruah, play the leading part.
Q: What motivated you to create a film on Sarmistha Pritam's life?
- "Despite being born fully capable, many people lose hope at different stages of life. But someone like Sarmistha, who has been living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy since childhood, teaches us the opposite. Her indomitable will to live inspired me deeply."
"Life is indeed beautiful. After meeting her, I truly realised this. Sharmistha chooses to live with positivity. Seeing her, I felt that even amid immense suffering, if one wishes, one can embrace life. That thought became the biggest driving force behind the making of this film."
Q: Did you meet her personally before starting the project? Did you seek her permission?
- "Yes, I met her multiple times before beginning the film. I shared my desire to portray her life story on screen. Filmmaking always comes with ethical and creative responsibilities, so I ensured that her consent was taken before moving forward."
"Of course, a film also includes a director's imagination. Cinema blends real stories with creative elements, and imagination often plays a vital role. Even for those additions, I took Sarmistha's approval. In the film, the protagonist's name is Jyoti."
Q: How does the film depict Sarmistha's life?
- "From morning till night, Sarmistha depends on others for her daily activities. Her wheelchair is her constant companion. She cannot even drink a glass of water without help, yet she never gave up on her passions. She paints and writes with full dedication."
"Often, specially-abled people carry silent struggles behind their smiles. Circumstances force them to live in a world of their own. Rador Pakhi tries to capture these layers of her life sensitively."
Q: What was Sarmistha Pritam's reaction when you told her you wanted to make this film?
- "She was touched. She said, 'The way you are looking at my life so positively and wanting to show it to the world, it feels really good.' From start to finish, she extended her full cooperation."
Q: Can films like Rador Pakhi change how society perceives specially-abled people, especially women writers?
- "Absolutely. A positive story always impacts viewers. Someone like Sarmistha, who relies on others for everything, must be seen as special. Families of such individuals are incredibly strong and patient, surrounding them with love."
"There are many such people in the world, and we must consider them all special. This film will inspire many. Even those who feel incapable will realise that they too can achieve something."
Q: Your daughter, Sulakhyana Baruah, played the lead role. How did that decision come about?
- "Yes, Sulakhyana plays Jyoti. After several auditions, I cast her. She also met Sarmistha with me before taking up the role."
"As a director, I was confident in her ability. But as a mother, the first time I saw my daughter in a wheelchair, my heart trembled. We used a wheelchair during the shoot, and after filming, I brought it home. Even today, seeing it stirs emotions in me. Sulakhyana worked very hard. She didn't just perform, she absorbed Sarmistha's pain and lived it on screen."
Q: Are there any particular scenes you would call special?
- "Each scene is special. But Jyoti's love story is exceptional - it is selfless, genuine, and free of any artifice. But she undergoes heartbreak when her love proposal is turned down."
"There are also very emotional scenes - a father walking with his daughter in his arms, or a daily struggle of a mother. These visions of love and sacrifice make the movie relatable and touching."
About Rador Pakhi
Rador Pakhi had its world premiere last year at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, in the Indian Panorama section. Its international premiere at IFFM 2025 further established Assamese cinema's presence around the world.
The movie stars Sulakhyana Baruah, Kamal Lochan Deka, Arun Nath, and Bina Patangia. The movie will have a theatrical release in December 2025.
READ MORE
- Bhupen Da Uncut: Unseen Footage, Poems Of Bhupen Hazarika To Feature In New Documentary
- INTERVIEW: Tharun Sudhir Says Content, Not Language, Decides Success; Shares How Elumale Grew Into Pan-India Project
- Bhupen Hazarika Birth Centenary: 'A Rare Gem', Says Raveena Tandon; Udit Narayan Calls His Music 'A Blessing'