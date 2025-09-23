ETV Bharat / entertainment

Assam: People In Jorhat Block Highway, Demanding Zubeen’s Body Be Brought For Homage

Jorhat: As a Guwahati suburb finalised the preparation for the cremation of singer Zubeen Garg as per the wishes of his family, a section of people in Assam's Jorhat blocked the National Highway 27, demanding that the mortal remains of the cultural icon be brought to this eastern town, as he had spent years here.

The blockade, enforced since late on Sunday night, left hundreds of vehicles stranded and cut off a vital road link between the upper Assam and other parts of the state.

People of Jorhat had been demanding that Garg be cremated here, emphasising that the town had been the ‘cradle of his creativity’ during the initial years.

When the government announced on Sunday evening that the last rites of Garg would take place at Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati, as per the wish of the family, a large section of people started blocking the national highway passing through the Jorhat district.