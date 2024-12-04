Assam Film Exhibitors In Tight Spot As Government Requests Top Slots For 'The Sabarmati Report'

Guwahati: The Assam government has written to the film distributors of the Northeastern region requesting for allotting premium slots to 'The Sabarmati Report'.

Based on the Godhra train burning incident, The Sabarmati Report is a Hindi-language political drama. The film is jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, and distributed by Zee Studios. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra.

"It has been observed that the movie The Sabarmati Report has been widely discussed and appreciated among the people of Assam and they have expressed immense enthusiasm in watching the same in cinema halls throughout the state," said Assam's Minister for Information and Public Relations department Pijush Hazarika in a letter to the film distributors of Northeastern region.

Hazarika wrote, "On behalf of all the movie enthusiasts of the state, I would like to request you to take necessary steps to release and screen the movie in all the cinema halls of Assam from next Friday i.e. December 6, 2024, for a week at 2 pm and 5 pm slot," said Hazarika in the letter.

Hazarika's letter, however, put the film exhibitors in a tight spot as there have been advance bookings online for Pushpa 2, which is set to be released on Thursday (December 5).

"We are in a difficult position now. We are already running The Sabarmati Report. However, there is not much footfall. But there has been tremendous enthusiasm for Pushpa 2, which will be released tomorrow," said one of the exhibitors on condition of anonymity.

It may be mentioned here that in 2022, the film The Kashmir Files received patronage from the government when the Assam government even declared half-day leave for the state government employees to watch the movie. The state governments in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have already made the film tax-free in their respective states.

