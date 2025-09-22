Assam Bids Adieu To Zubeen Garg; Singer To Be Laid To Rest In Sonapur
Lakhs bid farewell to Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Guwahati; mortal remains kept at Sarusajai Stadium, final rites on September 23 at Sonapur.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:08 PM IST|
Updated : September 22, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of grief as lakhs of people packed the roads of Guwahati and gathered at Sarusajai Stadium on Sunday to pay their last respects to renowned singer, composer, and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose unexpected death in Singapore on Friday left the state in mourning. The 52-year-old artist died due to drowning while swimming, leaving behind a void that fans say can never be filled.
Zubeen's mortal remains, draped with a traditional Assamese gamosa and placed inside a glass casket, were flown from Singapore to Guwahati via New Delhi early Sunday morning. From the airport, his body was taken to his residence in Kahilipara, where his family offered their last respects, before being moved to Sarusajai Stadium in the afternoon for the public to pay homage.
The scene was overwhelming - almost 10 lakh individuals lined the streets of Guwahati, braving blistering heat and heavy rains, to take one last look at the man they regarded not only as a singer, but the very pulse of Assam. While the procession went from LGBI Airport to the city, tears rolled down the faces of young people and adults. Many chanted Zubeen's immortal song Mayabini Ratir Bukut, fulfilling his wish that the anthem be sung for him after his passing.
Addressing the massive gathering at the stadium, Zubeen's wife, Garima Garg, broke down while expressing her gratitude. "Had Zubeen been alive today, he would have been overwhelmed by this show of love. He cannot express himself in words anymore, and on his behalf, I thank each of you," she said.
Throughout the day and night, fans sang Zubeen's timeless songs, offered flowers, and placed gamosas on his casket. The crowd swelled as mourners arrived from every corner of Assam, including districts such as Lakhimpur, Karbi Anglong, Udalguri, and Darrang.
Government Arrangements And State Mourning
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the mortal remains would remain at the stadium overnight and on Monday to allow more people to pay their respects. "More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Sarusajai Stadium will remain open throughout the night and tomorrow for people to offer their homage," he said.
The Assam government declared official mourning until September 23, the day of the funeral, marking the deep respect held for the artist. After consultations with Zubeen's family, cultural organisations like the Assam Sahitya Sabha and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), and in view of logistical challenges, Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, has been chosen as his final resting place.
Chief Minister Sarma said, "The government has found a 10 bigha piece of land near Disang Resort, about 7 kilometres from Khanapara beside the national highway in the village of Hatimura, Komarkuchi. There is a small nursery and a cremation ground on this land. The local community has voluntarily donated this land."
While many had hoped the funeral would be held in Zubeen's native Jorhat, Sarma clarified that the family preferred Sonapur due to travel difficulties and his father's ill health. He added, "Zubeen Garg was not a government official, minister, or officer. Only the family or spouse can make decisions about Zubeen Garg's mortal remains. The government can only provide advice, and the family will make the decision. The government will honour Zubeen Garg and build the memorial at the site where the funeral is conducted."
At the same time, the government assured that Zubeen's ashes will be taken to Jorhat for a separate memorial to respect local sentiments. "The ashes will be taken to Jorhat. Another burial site will also be constructed in Jorhat. The government respects the emotions of the people of Jorhat," the Chief Minister said, while apologising that the mortal remains could not be taken there directly.
Funeral On September 23 At Sonapur
The final rites will be conducted on September 23 at Sonapur. The funeral procession will begin at 8 am, with strict traffic arrangements in place. Truck movement along the national highway near Sonapur will be restricted until 2 pm to facilitate the ceremony. Attendance at the funeral will be limited to family members, close associates, and media personnel, while the public will be able to visit the memorial site later.
Chief Minister Sarma also appealed for avoiding VIP culture during the mourning period. "I have noticed ministers and legislators standing at the back while paying tribute, which is not good. If anyone wishes, they can stand in line and pay their respects. This is an event for the people. VIP culture should be avoided at this time. I have instructed the Chief Secretary accordingly," he said.
He further informed that the Singapore High Commission had issued the death certificate, confirming drowning as the cause of death, while the postmortem report was awaited.
Government offices and schools will remain open on Monday, but on the day of the funeral, employees and students will be allowed to attend the ceremony, with offices remaining closed for this purpose.
With the Sonapur site set to become Zubeen Garg's eternal resting place, Assam prepares to say its final goodbye to a cultural icon whose voice defined generations and whose music will forever echo in the hearts of his people.
