Assam Bids Adieu To Zubeen Garg; Singer To Be Laid To Rest In Sonapur

Guwahati: Assam witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of grief as lakhs of people packed the roads of Guwahati and gathered at Sarusajai Stadium on Sunday to pay their last respects to renowned singer, composer, and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose unexpected death in Singapore on Friday left the state in mourning. The 52-year-old artist died due to drowning while swimming, leaving behind a void that fans say can never be filled.

Zubeen's mortal remains, draped with a traditional Assamese gamosa and placed inside a glass casket, were flown from Singapore to Guwahati via New Delhi early Sunday morning. From the airport, his body was taken to his residence in Kahilipara, where his family offered their last respects, before being moved to Sarusajai Stadium in the afternoon for the public to pay homage.

Fans pay tribute to the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg (Photo: IANS)

The scene was overwhelming - almost 10 lakh individuals lined the streets of Guwahati, braving blistering heat and heavy rains, to take one last look at the man they regarded not only as a singer, but the very pulse of Assam. While the procession went from LGBI Airport to the city, tears rolled down the faces of young people and adults. Many chanted Zubeen's immortal song Mayabini Ratir Bukut, fulfilling his wish that the anthem be sung for him after his passing.

Addressing the massive gathering at the stadium, Zubeen's wife, Garima Garg, broke down while expressing her gratitude. "Had Zubeen been alive today, he would have been overwhelmed by this show of love. He cannot express himself in words anymore, and on his behalf, I thank each of you," she said.

Throughout the day and night, fans sang Zubeen's timeless songs, offered flowers, and placed gamosas on his casket. The crowd swelled as mourners arrived from every corner of Assam, including districts such as Lakhimpur, Karbi Anglong, Udalguri, and Darrang.

Government Arrangements And State Mourning

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the mortal remains would remain at the stadium overnight and on Monday to allow more people to pay their respects. "More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Sarusajai Stadium will remain open throughout the night and tomorrow for people to offer their homage," he said.