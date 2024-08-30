Aspiring Actor Claims Pressure to Withdraw Complaint after He Accuses Director Ranjith of Sexual Misconduct

Hyderabad: The Malayalam film industry is facing heightened scrutiny following serious allegations of sexual misconduct. After a new complaint emerged against renowned director Ranjith with an aspiring male actor accusing him of sexual assault, the latter has now reported being pressured to drop the charges. Sajeer told ETV Bharat that many people are calling him anonymously and pressurising him.

The complainant, Sajeer, a native of Mangaw, Kozhikode, has alleged that Ranjith sexually assaulted him at a Bengaluru hotel in 2012. Sajeer claims that during an audition arranged by Ranjith, he was asked to strip and subjected to sexual harassment. The aspiring actor has since reported being pressured to withdraw his complaint, with anonymous individuals allegedly contacting him to change his statement.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Sajeer said: "All these matters will be clarified before the special investigation team. The complaint against Ranjith is that he sexually assaulted me in a hotel in Bengaluru and took a nude photograph. Ranjith sent my pictures to a leading actress."

He further said: "I met the director at a movie location in Kozhikode. I went to the hotel room looking for an opportunity and he wrote the phone number on a tissue paper and asked me to send a message. Then, I was asked to reach Bengaluru Taj Hotel after two days."

Detailing the incident, Sajeer said: "When I reached the hotel around 10 pm, the director instructed me to come to the room through the back gate. When I got to the room, he gave me alcohol and forced me to drink it, then asked me to undress and harassed me."

Based on the young man's complaint of sexual assault at the hands of the director, Kerala Police have registered a case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with assault or criminal force with the intent to outrage modesty. The investigation will be conducted by a special investigation team (SIT) formed by the state government. IGP & Commissioner of Police S. Syamsundar confirmed the registration of the case and assured that the investigation would proceed as per legal mandates.

The allegations against Ranjith come at a time when the Malayalam film industry is already embroiled in controversy with the revelations of the Hema Committee Report. The 235-page report, made public this month, details the control exerted by a group of male producers, directors, and actors over Mollywood. Earlier, Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra filed a complaint against Ranjith, which led to his resignation from the position of chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy.