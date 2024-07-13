Asia's Richest Man, Mukesh Ambani, Wins Hearts with Humility as He Apologises to Guests at Anant-Radhika Wedding - Watch

Hyderabad: Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man and world’s ninth-richest person spoke warmly to the assembled guests at the wedding of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai.
Addressing the attendees, Mukesh Ambani extended a heartfelt apology on behalf of himself and wife Nita Ambani. "To all our guests today, on behalf of Nita and me, I have to say that the baarat took over and we could not welcome you as we would have liked from our hearts. So, my apologies," he stated. "We wanted to welcome each and every one of you, and I take this opportunity, along with Nita, Shaila, and Viren, to welcome each and every one of you with a warm heart."
"Today, I pray that Anant and Radhika are blessed with a life together filled with happiness, good health, prosperity, and success," he expressed, acknowledging the presence of both present and departed grandparents.
The video of Mukesh's speech at Anant-Radhika is viral on social media platforms where his humility is lauded by the netizens.
Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities included a vibrant varmala ceremony and traditional pheras around the sacred fire. Radhika looked stunning in a intricately embroidered ivory lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, complemented by exquisite jewelry.
The wedding drew a global audience of celebrities, business magnates, and political figures to Mumbai's Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Notable attendees included former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Bachchan family, and luminaries from sports, cinema, and politics.
Anant Ambani, 29, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare's Viren and Shaila Merchant, in what has been described as one of India's grandest weddings in recent years.
Following the wedding, the Ambanis will continue celebrations with a Shubh Ashirwad ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14.
