Asia's Richest Man, Mukesh Ambani, Wins Hearts with Humility as He Apologises to Guests at Anant-Radhika Wedding - Watch

Hyderabad: Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man and world’s ninth-richest person spoke warmly to the assembled guests at the wedding of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai.

Addressing the attendees, Mukesh Ambani extended a heartfelt apology on behalf of himself and wife Nita Ambani. "To all our guests today, on behalf of Nita and me, I have to say that the baarat took over and we could not welcome you as we would have liked from our hearts. So, my apologies," he stated. "We wanted to welcome each and every one of you, and I take this opportunity, along with Nita, Shaila, and Viren, to welcome each and every one of you with a warm heart."

"Today, I pray that Anant and Radhika are blessed with a life together filled with happiness, good health, prosperity, and success," he expressed, acknowledging the presence of both present and departed grandparents.