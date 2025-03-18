Asian Film Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light Wins Best Film, Shahana Goswami Bags Best Actress

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Payal Kapadia celebrated a major win at the 2025 Asian Film Awards as her film, All We Imagine As Light, took home the prestigious Best Film award. The ceremony, which recognised the best achievements in Asian cinema, was held on Sunday at the Xiqu Centre in Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District.

Kapadia's movie triumphed over strong opponents such as China's Black Dog, South Korea's Exhuma, Japan's Teki Cometh, and Hong Kong's Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In. Accepting the award, the filmmaker thanked her cast and remarked on her personal relationship to Hong Kong filmmaking.

"Thank you so much to my lead actors - three incredible artists and human beings. They are the ones who made this film what it is. I'm so happy that we could end our journey here in Hong Kong, a city that has meant a lot to me, watching the amazing films from this city over the years," she said.

All We Imagine As Light stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Anand Sami, and Hridhu Haroon. The plot focuses on two nurses named Prabha and Anu and the personal issues around them. Prabha gets a surprise gift from her estranged husband due to marital troubles. Anu, her younger roommate, on the other hand, is looking to get closer to her boyfriend. When they travel together to a beach town, they get in touch with their feelings, leading to a transformative experience. You can now stream the movie on JioHotstar.

Meanwhile, Shahana Goswami won Best Actress for her role in Santosh, a film by debutante director Sandhya Suri, who also won the award for Best New Director. In an acceptance speech, Goswami expressed gratitude and how she has issues with self-confidence. "I'd also like to thank myself. I feel like I'm always under-confident and never give myself enough credit, so I want to thank the Asian Film Awards Academy for giving me this vote of confidence," she said, as quoted by a newswire.

Directed by Sandhya Suri, Santosh tells the story of a young Hindu widow who inherits her late husband's job as a police constable through a government scheme. As she begins working alongside the tough and experienced Inspector Sharma (Sunita Rajwar), she finds herself entangled in institutional corruption while investigating a brutal murder case involving a teenage girl from the lower-caste Dalit community. The film is an international co-production involving the United Kingdom, India, Germany, and France.