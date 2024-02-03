Ashoke Pandit Demands Action against Poonam Pandey; Pooja, Ekta Join Chorus of Condemnation

Hyderabad: A day after the news of Poonam Pandey's death from cervical cancer hogged the headlines, the actor appeared in a video on Saturday to declare that she is "alive". According to her, the gimmick of death hoax was pulled off to spread awareness about cervical cancer and was well-indented. However, it has invited criticism for Poonam from various quarters, including prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

Pooja Bhatt initially expressed condolences for Poonam's alleged demise but later deleted her tweet upon discovering the fabrication. She denounced the entire episode as a "disgrace" and criticised the manipulation of news by a digital/PR team. Bhatt emphasised the disrespect it showed towards those genuinely battling cervical cancer, which is ranked as the fourth most common cancer in women by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, released a video demanding legal action against Poonam Pandey for spreading fake news and undermining the emotions of those affected by cervical cancer. Pandit condemned the actor for mocking the efforts of medical professionals and government officials combating the disease.

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor also voiced her displeasure, urging a boycott of the company that exploited Poonam's campaign to promote a vaccine. Kapoor expressed her disdain for the controversial marketing strategy on Instagram.

The saga unfolded when Poonam's team announced her death on Instagram, citing cervical cancer as the cause. The media manager confirmed the news, leading to an outpouring of condolences. However, Poonam later revealed the deception in a video, apologizing for the stunt while emphasizing her intention to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

Poonam's apology, though, didn't quell the online outrage. Many on the internet criticized her actions, and memes mocking the incident proliferated. The controversy coincided with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement about the government's focus on cervical cancer vaccination for girls aged 9 to 14 in the interim Budget 2024.

Poonam defended her stunt, stating it served a "greater purpose" by bringing attention to a crucial issue. She linked her fake death to the recent budgetary emphasis on cervical cancer vaccination, expressing disappointment that such vital information had failed to garner attention until her dramatic revelation.

The incident has sparked discussions about the ethics of using extreme measures for public awareness campaigns, with many calling for accountability and boycotting Poonam Pandey. The controversy continues to unfold, leaving the entertainment industry and social media in a state of unrest.