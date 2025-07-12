Ashish Chanchlani Makes It Official With Elli AvrRam? Here's What 'Finally' Caption Could Mean

Hyderabad: Popular content creator and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has left fans buzzing with speculation after sharing a romantic picture with actor Elli AvrRam on Instagram. The post, shared on Saturday, features the two striking a cosy pose, prompting fans to question whether a new romance is brewing or if it's all a promotional stunt for an upcoming project.

In the photo, Ashish is seen lovingly carrying Elli in his arms while she holds a bouquet of red and yellow roses and tilts her head back with a smile. Both are casually dressed - Ashish in a white shirt and beige-colored trousers, and Elli in a white top paired with a black jacket and matching pants. The backdrop features a picturesque stone bridge over a river, resembling a European city.

Ashish shared the post in collaboration with Elli and simply captioned it, "Finally (followed by a red heart and a star emoji)." This one-word caption was enough to send fans into a frenzy, with thousands of comments pouring in almost instantly.

One fan commented, "OH MY GOD! DID YOU REALLY POST IT?" Another user wrote, "So happy for you. Congratulations!" The ambiguity of the caption also led to humorous and speculative reactions. A fan wrote, "kab hua, kaise hua, kyun hua, jo hua acha hua issi kasmakash m toh hein saare yhaan, aur ashu launda h ki aur proofs de nhi rha." Another playfully added, "Me who is still waiting for 'finally' ke baad ka sentence. Prank Hua to.. to make IT HAPPEN NOW."

The post comes months after the duo was spotted together at an award function in January, where they walked the red carpet side-by-side. Elli was seen with her hand affectionately wrapped around Ashish's arm. At that time, a lot of people brushed it off as a potential collaboration. But based on the recent post, it indicates that there is likely to be more than that.

Although the post has sparked curiosity amongst their fanbase, neither Ashish nor Elli has disclosed whether or not they are in a relationship. Whether it is love, a PR stunt, or from a cooperative visual media project, people on the internet are definitely interested!