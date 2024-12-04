Asansol's Samik In 2025 Oscar Contention Along With Imon Chakraborty, Bickram Ghosh From Bengal

Asansol: The 2025 Oscar nominations have brought waves of delight across Tollywood as at least four artists from West Bengal are among the contenders. Apart from Imon Chakraborty and Bickram Ghosh, the list also includes Shamik Kundu and Dalia Maity Bandopadhyay.

Singer Imon has come to the limelight for her song 'Iti Maa' from Bengali film 'Putul'. This song, composed by music director Sayan, is among the 89 songs enlisted under the category of best original songs.

Percussionist Bickram Ghosh is being appreciated for song 'Ishq Walla Daqu' from film 'Band of Maharajas'. This song has been sung by Shamik Kundu and Dalia Maity Bandopadhyay.

Hailing from Asansol, Shamik Kundu, son of veteran lawyer Shekhar Kundu, set up a Bengali music band 'Desh' in early 2000. Expressing his joy, Shamik told ETV Bharat said this song is quite old. Around seven to nine years ago, Bickram Ghosh had called him to sing a scratch version of a Bollywood movie song but he had never thought that his song would be included in 'Band of Maharajas'.

Shamik had felt that since it is a Bollywood movie, his song would not find any place in it. "I thought some renowned singer will be approached for the main song, However, some days back, I got a call from Bickram Ghosh informing me that my song has been included," he said.

The song has not been released yet and the movie is expected be released next year. People at Asansol feel Shamik's long struggle has finally been paid off with dividends.

Shamik's companion and prominent Bengali music artist Timir Biswas told ETV Bharat, "Shamik is one who came up from Asansol through fight. Since teenage, we had dreamt of singing and playing together. Today, I am very happy to see his dream coming true. I am elated for him."