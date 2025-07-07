ETV Bharat / entertainment

As Rishab Shetty Turns 41, Kantara Makers Unveil Striking Poster; Reaffirm October 2 Release

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 poster thrills fans as makers confirm October 2, 2025 release, silencing delay rumours.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Poster Drops as Rishab Shetty Celebrates Birthday
Kantara: Chapter 1 Poster Drops as Rishab Shetty Celebrates Birthday (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty, the actor-director of the well-received Kantara franchise, celebrated his 41st birthday with the release of a brand new poster for Kantara: Chapter 1. The poster was shared on social media on Monday and showed Shetty in a fierce, godly form that got everyone excited about the movie's theatrical release.The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2025.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) couldn't contain their excitement. One fan wrote: "No postponed, it is coming on October 2nd", while another praised, "The roar of the wild and the depth of folklore promise another cinematic phenomenon." Some hoped for more: "Expected at least a tiny glimpse video today… but it's okay, the poster speaks volumes too." Others shared birthday wishes: "Happy Birthday Rishabh avare" and "Happy birthday @shetty_rishab sir, waiting for this one."

The poster's release comes amid recent social media buzz suggesting the film might be delayed. However, producers Hombale Films had swiftly shut down the rumours. In an official statement, they had reassured fans, saying: "???????? Doubts. ???????? delays. The legendary saga, #KantaraChapter1 unfolds on October 2nd, 2025."

Kantara: Chapter 1 is set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi and will see Shetty play a Naga Sadhu with superhuman powers. The film also stars Jayaram in a key role. Written and directed by Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the movie promises to blend folklore, action, and spirituality on an epic scale.

