As Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Celebrate 1st Anniversary; Actor's Mom Drops Unseen Pics From Their Wedding

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate their first wedding anniversary today, marking a year since their royal Udaipur wedding. Parineeti's mother, Reena Chopra, shared unseen wedding photos and a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for Raghav. Family and friends, including Rajiv Adatia, also extended their wishes.

As Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Celebrate 1st Anniversary; Actor's Mom Drops Unseen Pics From Their Wedding
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Celebrate 1st Anniversary (File Photo/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha celebrated their first wedding anniversary today, September 24, marking a year since their royal wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple's lavish nuptials last year were attended by prominent figures from politics, sports, and Bollywood, making headlines for their grand celebration.

On this special day, Parineeti's mother, Reena Chopra, her brothers, and her close friend Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple. Taking to Instagram, Reena Chopra shared a series of unseen wedding pictures, along with a heartwarming caption expressing her gratitude for the union.

"A year ago to the day you walked down the aisle to bring back a son for us.. the most precious gift you could have given us, Tish," she wrote, referring to Parineeti by her nickname. She further wrote, "Thank you Tish for bringing Raghav into our lives. You could not have chosen better for yourself or for us. Thank you Raghav for loving our wonderful, crazy girl and for accepting us all as your family so selflessly. You enrich our lives every day with your quiet patience, humour and maturity. You complete our daughter and us!" Reena concluded by praying for their continued love and happiness, adding, "Happy First Anniversary .. can't believe it's already a year."

As Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Celebrate 1st Anniversary; Actor's Mom Drops Unseen Pics From Their Wedding
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Celebrate 1st Anniversary (Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Story)

Rajiv Adatia also shared his good wishes via Instagram Story, posting a wedding picture of the couple with the caption, "Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary to this adorable couple!! @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88. Wishing you both many more years of happiness, love, and joy." Parineeti reposted his story, responding with, "Thank you, my love!"

Raghav and Parineeti first crossed paths while she was studying in London, but their romance didn't blossom until 2022 when Parineeti was filming Chamkila in Punjab. Initially, Raghav visited her as a friend, but their relationship soon evolved into something deeper.

