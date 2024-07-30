Aryan Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Spotted at Gauri Khan’s Restaurant; Check out Her OOTN - Watch

Hyderabad: Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and high-end interior designer Gauri Khan, is all set for his directorial venture with Stardom, an upcoming web series. However, apart from his professional life, the star kid makes headlines for his reported romance with model Larissa Bonesi. Aryan's romantic life has been the talk of B-Town, and rumours have it that the 26-year-old is dating Brazilian model Bonesi.

Recently, Larissa went out for a night out in the city, and her Instagram video from the outing has gone viral on social media. In the paparazzi video, Larissa is seen posing outside Aryan's mom Gauri Khan's restaurant. She looks stunning in her evening attire. The model can be seen wearing a red bodycon dress, posing for the cameras.

She kept her Out Of The Night (OOTN) look simple for the recent outing. In the videos, the model can be seen smiling and posing for the camera with her friends. At the end, she also thanked the media for clicking her. For the unversed, Larissa has appeared in films such as Desi Boyz and Go Goa Gone. The actor-model also appeared in the track Subah Hone Na De from Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's film.

Aryan Khan reportedly made his first public appearance with Larissa Bonesi during DJ Garrix's performance in 2023. While they have stayed tight-lipped about their alleged affair, the fact that they attended a concert together last year sparked rumours that something is blossoming between them. To add to it, Larissa also commented on Aryan's sister Suhana Khan's Instagram photos from the Ambani wedding.

In another news, it was reported that Aryan Khan had purchased two floors of a skyscraper located near Delhi's Panchsheel Park. According to paperwork accessed by news portals, Aryan's family owns the bottom floor and basement of the building where his parents, SRK and Gauri, lived during their early days. The deal was filed in May of this year, with a stamp duty of Rs 2.64 crore. According to the article in a daily, Shah Rukh, who owns a 27,000-square-foot heritage estate in Panchsheel Park, listed the property on Airbnb.