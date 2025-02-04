Aryan Khan Tests SRK's Patience in Directorial Debut, Watch the Quirky Father-Son Duo in the BA***Ds of Bollywood Teaser

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of The Ba***ds of Bollywood at the Next on Netflix event on Monday. The series marks the directorial debut of his son Aryan Khan. The teaser gave a glimpse into the father-son duo's heated yet funny banter behind the scenes.

The teaser begins with Shah Rukh performing an introductory scene. The superstar is repeatedly asked to redo the shot by his son Aryan at the director's chair. The continuous retakes begin to test SRK's patience and at last, he bursts into anger saying: "Shut up... one more one more... Now I will do and you all will see and learn."

Khan then delivers a perfect shot, however, a hilarious twist awaits. A nervous Aryan donning the director's hat confesses the camera was not rolling. The video ends with Shah Rukh running after his son to hit him for his folly. The show's comic title reveal hints at the laughter riot that will unfold on Netflix very soon. However, the cast of the show was kept under wraps unlike other shows announced at the event.

The synopsis of the series reads: "An ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humour with a high-stakes narrative -- and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema."

Apart from SRK, the event was attended by his wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan, all looking their best. The actor also asked his fans and media people to shower at least 50 percent of the love they have shown to the actor to his kids Suhana and Aryana as they take their first steps in showbiz.