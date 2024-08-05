Khan Siblings Aryan and Suhana Shine at Mumbai Event Along with Rumoured Partners Larissa Bonesi and Agastya Nanda - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan, along with his sister Suhana Khan, arrived in style at an event in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Interestingly, Brazilian actor-model Larissa Bonesi, who is said to be dating Aryan, as well as Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's grandson), who is rumoured to be dating Suhana, were all sighted at the same event. Aryan and Suhana looked stylish at the event.

Aryan and Suhana were spotted at an event in Mumbai, which was also attended by their rumoured beaus (Video credit: ANI)

In a video posted by a Mumbai-based paparazzi, Aryan can be seen wearing a casual black printed T-shirt, washed trousers, and a denim jacket. On the other hand, Suhana attracted attention in a body-hugging maxi dress. Their rumoured partners also attended the event. Larissa Bonesi looked stunning in a short black dress, while Agastya Nanda wore a white shirt and trousers to the event keeping it simple.

While much has been said in the press about the bond between Aryan, Suhana, Larissa, and Agastya persists, no one has publicly addressed the rumours. On the professional front, Aryan is gearing up for his directorial debut with the series Stardom, which he wrote himself and is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. On the contrary, Suhana will join her father SRK in the upcoming film The King, following her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies along with rumoured beau Agastya Nanda.