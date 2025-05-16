Arya, Name Slips And Fan Cards: How Khader Hassan Made Allu Arjun A Star In Kerala

Hyderabad: Producer Khader Hassan reflects on the journey of introducing Allu Arjun to the Malayalam audience, recounting the challenges, strategies, and the eventual success that led to the actor's widespread popularity in Kerala.

A Journey From Assistant Director To Producer

"I never envisioned myself as a film producer. My aspirations were rooted in direction, and I had the privilege of working as an assistant director with stalwarts like filmmaker Rajasenan. However, life had different plans. My initial ventures into production, Nakshatra Kannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari and Swapnam Kondu Thulabharam, starring Prithviraj and Suresh Gopi respectively, were commercial failures. These setbacks made me hesitant to continue in the production domain", he said.

Producer Khader Hassan (ETV Bharat)

The Spark Of Dubbed Films

Reflecting on his first brush with dubbing, he said: "In 2002, I came across the Telugu film Nuvve Nuvve on Gemini TV. The song I Am Very Sorry caught my attention. At that time, I was managing a film distribution company. Despite the temporary halt in production, I needed to sustain my workforce. This led me to distribute a few Tamil films in Kerala. Observing the potential of Nuvve Nuvve, I travelled to Hyderabad and met the producer, Ravi Kishore. Initially, he was reluctant, but after discussions, I acquired the Malayalam dubbing rights and released the film under the title Pranayamayi. While it wasn't a financial success, the film's music resonated with the Malayali audience."

Uncovering Arya

Even though Pranayamaay did not have much of a commercial impact, he was sure there was a market for dubbed films in Kerala. One day, while he was in Chennai, he saw a song from a Telugu film called Arya on television. "I thought it was interesting, so I watched the film in Hyderabad and loved it. Allu Arjun made quite an impression on me. I contacted Dil Raju, the producer, in 2004. He wasn't known too widely back then. I asked him for the Malayalam dubbing rights. After first telling me he would have to think about me dubbing the film, he finally relented, and the dubbing rights were sold to me," Hassan said.

Dubbing Challenges

One of the big challenges in dubbing Telugu films into Malayalam was that previous versions were looked down upon and not very professional. Some previous dubs had Tamil dialects with low-quality dubbing. "I wanted to change that reputation, so I got involved. I worked with Sathish Muthukulam, the writer for the dubbing, to write great Malayalam dialogues. I asked Jis Joy to help me. Although Jis struggled to find the rhythm of dubbing initially, he put in the effort and matched the energy and beat of Allu Arjun," he quipped.

Producer Khader Hassan (ETV Bharat)

Elevating The Film's Production Quality

To ensure that the film's production quality matched that of Malayalam films, he invested significantly in post-production. "The mixing and other technical aspects were handled in renowned studios like Bharani in Chennai. The songs were rendered by leading Malayalam singers, and I personally oversaw the process to ensure authenticity," he said. The final product was a Malayalam version of Arya that felt seamless and natural to the audience.

Innovative Promotional Strategies

Understanding the importance of promotion, he devised strategies that were unprecedented for a dubbed film in Kerala. "We collaborated with director Priyadarshan, who, after watching a preview, sent a video message praising the film. This endorsement added credibility to our efforts. We also utilised cable TV networks, such as Asianet Cable Vision's Mettle and Jukebox, to broadcast the film's songs and trailers extensively. Additionally, we distributed letters to arts club secretaries and union office bearers in colleges, inviting students to watch the film. The promotional campaign was comprehensive, ensuring that the film reached every corner of Kerala," he shared.

Building Allu Arjun's Fanbase

The success of Arya was not just due to its content but also the strategies employed to build Allu Arjun's fan base in Kerala. "We used name slips and stickers carrying Allu Arjun's face, which proved to be a hit among children. These little yet effective products played a part in establishing the link between the actor and the young generation. Besides this, we have released a 3d fan card, which was welcomed well and helped build the fan following," Khader revealed.

Allu Arjun's message for his fans (ETV Bharat)

Recognition And Support

Though the promotional efforts were extensive, the financial gains came later. The efforts involved recovering the investments, but the popularity of Allu Arjun's films in Kerala was slowly building up. Allu's later films like Happy, Bunny, and Krishna were dubbed and hit screens in Kerala, carrying on the momentum. But the media's hesitation to purchase satellite rights for the films proved to be a setback. In spite of such obstacles, the unwavering support from the crowd and the persistence of the quality of the movies guaranteed their success.

A Personal Connection With Allu Arjun

Throughout this journey, Allu remained appreciative of the efforts made to establish his presence in Kerala. He acknowledged the support and expressed his gratitude during interactions. This mutual respect and understanding strengthened their professional relationship. Khader does not just consider him a client but a friend.

Reflections And Gratitude

"Looking back, the journey of introducing Allu Arjun to the Malayalam audience has been fulfilling. It was a blend of intuition, hard work, and innovative strategies that led to the creation of a unique space for dubbed films in Kerala. The affection and respect that the Malayali audience has shown towards Allu Arjun, fondly referred to as "Mallu Arjun," is proof of the success of this endeavour, Hassan shares.