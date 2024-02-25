Article 370 vs Crakk Box Office Day 2: Yami's Film Makes More Than Double of Vidyut's Actioner

Hyderabad: The film Article 370 starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani minted well in comparison to Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk, both of which were released on Friday. Vidyut Jammwal's film Crakk opened substantially lower than Article 370 and went on to trail behind the film even on its second day at the box office. On the other hand, Yami's film saw a spike and made more than double of what Vidyut's film earned the domestic box office on Saturday.

Talking about Article 370, according to Sacnilk, it had a surge in sales on its second day of release. The film, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, opened in theatres around the world on February 23 and made Rs 5.9 crore on its first day of release. It earned Rs 7.5 crore nett in India on its second day, according to early estimates by the same portal.

Article 370 grew by 27.12 percent on its second day and so far, the film has grossed Rs 13.4 crore in India. The film focuses on terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami assumes the position of an intelligence officer. The film's trailer showed the growth of terrorism in the region, with radicals wanting to seize the area.

On the other hand, the action-packed film Crakk, starring Vidyut Jammwal, saw a dip on day 2, despite the fact that it was a weekend day (Saturday), when numbers often rise. Its statistics dropped by 35.2% on February 24, with the picture receiving 11.27% Hindi occupancy. Sacnilk estimates that the film grossed Rs 7 crore net within two days of its release. The film minted Rs 4.25 crore net on its opening day, and Rs 2.75 crore net on its second day.

Aditya Dutt's directorial film stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson, as well as Vidyut Jammwal in the lead part. Arjun Rampal plays the villain in the action film, which is produced by Action Hero Films. The action thriller, made on a Rs 45 crore budget, was launched on February 23 and faces heavy competition from Yami Gautam's Article 370.