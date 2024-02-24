Article 370 Vs Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami's Film Outshines Vidyut's Actioner

Hyderabad: On Febrauray 23, two new movies hit the screens: Yami Gautam's Article 370 and Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk. Even though they belong to different genres, the film's will be competing for the audience's attention at the box office. With Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya slowing down, the new releases have a chance to shine at the box office. According to box office trends by industry tracker Sacnilk, on its opening day, Article 370 outperformed Crakk.

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1:

Yami Gautam's film had a solid start at the domestic box office, raking in an estimated Rs 5.75 crore. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the movie focuses on terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami portrays an intelligence officer fighting against radicals trying to take control of the region.

Yami aside, Article 370 also stars Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. Aditya Dhar, Yami's husband and one of the film's creators, earlier emphasised on Article 370's its intent, stating, "The intent of the film is correct and till the time I am a filmmaker, producer, and a director, the intent will always be right."

Crakk: Jeetega to Jiyegaa Box Office Collection Day 1:

Vidyut Jammwal's action-packed thriller Crakk also had a promising start, earning around Rs 4 crore on its first day in India. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film follows a man's journey from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, at the trailer launch, Vidyut Jammwal had expressed his vision for the movie, aiming to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian cinema. Crakk also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson in lead roles.