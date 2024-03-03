Article 370 vs Crakk BO Day 9: Yami's Film Inches Closer to Rs 45 Cr, Vidyut Starrer Burns Out

Hyderabad: In the ongoing Bollywood box office battle between Yami Gautam's film Article 370 and Vidyut Jammwals' Crakk, Yami's film has remained stable, generating a consistent stream of revenue, whilst Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk is struggling to acquire traction. Article 370 and Crakk clashed in theatres on the same day, February 23, 2024. In such a situation, while Yami Gautam's picture has been receiving positive reviews at the box office, Crakk is bearing the brunt of the conflict.

Yami Gautam's film Article 370 grossed more than Rs 44 crore in nine days. However, the film starring Vidyut Jammwal failed to earn even half of its budget. According to Industry tracker Sacknilk's estimate, Article 370 has generated Rs 5.75 crore in revenue on Saturday. This brings the total revenue of the political drama at the domestic box office to Rs 44.35 crore. On the ninth day, Crakk has earned only Rs 0.24 crore, bringing the total collection to Rs 12.81 crore.

Talking about the film, Crakk is the story of a man's journey from Mumbai's slums "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is presented by Reliance Entertainment, produced by Action Hero Films and PZ Pictures, and co-produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team. A[part from Vidyut, the Aditya Datt directorial also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson in key roles.

On the other hand, Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 is the story of Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in the film, played by Yami. It takes place in the valley and focuses around the removal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370. On August 5, 2019, the Central government withdrew Article 370, which granted special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, and divided it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.