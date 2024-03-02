Article 370 vs Crakk BO Day 8: Yami's Film Inches Closer to Rs 40 Cr Mark; Vidyut's Dips Further

Hyderabad: In the ongoing Bollywood battle at the box office between Article 370 and Crakk, the films released on February 23, 2024, are witnessing contrasting degrees of success. Yami Gautam's Article 370 continues to show stability, maintaining a steady stream of earnings, while Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk is encountering difficulties in gaining traction.

As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, Article 370 starring Yami Gautam collected Rs 3 crore nett on Friday, indicating a positive trend in its box office performance. With a cumulative domestic collection of Rs 38.6 crore to date, Article 370 is on track to surpass the Rs 40 crore mark soon, demonstrating a promising track that industry experts predict will lead to its success as a hit.

Helmed by National Award winner Aditya Jambhale, this political drama delves into the controversial topic of the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami Gautam shines in the lead role as Zooni Haksar, an intelligence agent, supported by a talented cast including Priyamani, Divya Seth Shah, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar, and Raj Zutshi.

On the other hand, Crakk struggled at the box office with a net collection of Rs 0.12 crore on its eighth day, recording a 7.58 percent Hindi Occupancy on Friday, March 1, 2024. Despite an initial opening day collection of Rs 4.25 crore nett, Crakk faced a decline in box office performance and has yet to surpass its debut figures, with its total earnings now reaching Rs 12.57 crore.

While Article 370 is made on a reported budget of Rs 20 crore and has exceeded expectations with a total collection of Rs 38.6 crore in India, Crakk, directed by Aditya Dutt and produced by Action Hero Films with a reported budget of Rs 45 crores, struggles to make a mark in the industry. Despite featuring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role, Crakk has failed to attract the expected audience, resulting in a total collection of just Rs 12.57 crores in India.