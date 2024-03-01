Article 370 vs Crakk BO Day 7: Yami's Film Breaches Rs 35 Cr Mark; Vidyut Starrer Lags Behind

Hyderabad: The action-packed Bollywood thriller Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal was released in theatres on Friday, February 23, along with Yami Gautam's Article 370. On February 29, Aditya Dutt's film Crakk saw a 10 percent reduction in box office revenue compared to the previous day. On the other hand, Article 370, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, saw a marginal decline in numbers following a strong opening weekend.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

After an opening weekend total of Rs 23 crore at the domestic box office, Article 370 retained its footing, attracting great attention and receiving favourable reviews from spectators. Industry tracker Sacnilk projects that the movie would bring in Rs 2.85 crore on day seven, bringing its total box office receipts to a respectable Rs 35.45 crore. The film is bankrolled by Yami's husband Aditya Dhar and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

Article 370 experienced a 25.42 percent increase in collections on day 2, totaling Rs 7.4 crore nett, in India, following day 1's earnings of Rs 5.9 crore nett. The movie's net earnings in India on days 3, 4, and 5 were Rs 9.6 crore, Rs 3.25 crore, and Rs 3.3 crore, respectively. On its 6th day, the film made Rs 3.15 crore in the domestic market.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Talking about Crakk, as per early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Dutt-helmed film earned Rs 12.35 crore net during its seven-day theatrical run. On Day 7, Thursday, the movie made Rs 0.80 crore net, a 10 percent decrease from the previous day's Rs 0.90 crore. On February 29, the film had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 10.46 percent.

Crakk grossed Rs 4.25 crore net on its first day, February 23, but saw a downturn since then. It is yet to take over its release day numbers. The Aditya Dutt directorial stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson, apart from Vidyut Jammwal in the lead part. The Rs 45 crore action movie, produced by Action Hero Films, features Arjun Rampal as the antagonist.