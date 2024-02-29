Article 370 vs Crakk BO Day 6: Yami's Film Remains Stable; Vidyut Starrer Drops Further

Hyderabad: Crakk opened at the box office with Yami Gautam's Article 370, which was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at one of his addresses. Yami's film has already grossed more than Rs 30 crore at the box office, whilst Crakk has seen a big decline in numbers, indicating that it has not connected with the audience.

Over the last few days, the film starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani has performed fairly in India. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Article 370 generated approximately Rs 3.1 crore nett revenue on Wednesday. The Aditya Suhas Jambhale directorial is produced by Yami's husband Aditya Dhar.

According to the portal, Article 370 earned approximately Rs 32.55 crore nett in India in its six-day run. On day two of Article 370, collections increased by 25.42 percent to Rs 7.4 crore nett in India, up from Rs 5.9 crore on day one. On days 3, 4, and 5, the film earned Rs 9.6 crore, Rs 3.25 crore, and Rs 3.3 crore nett in India.

Yami Gautam plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in the film. The film, set largely in the gorgeous backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, is based on the historic withdrawal of Article 370, which promised unique constitutional privileges to the former state.

On the other hand, Vidyut Jamwal's Crakk: Jeetega... Toh Jiyegaa experienced a huge drop in its box office collection on its first Wednesday. According to Sacnilk, the film, which opened on February 23, earned Rs 0.8 crore on its sixth day at the domestic box office. This comes after the action picture grossed Rs 4 crore on its first day.

Crakk's overall business after six days in cinemas stands at Rs 11.5 crore. The film, directed by Aditya Datt, also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Ankit Mohan, Jamie Lever, Bijay Anand, and Rajendra Shisatkar. Crakk marks Vidyut's second collaboration with Aditya, having previously worked together on the 2019 film Commando 3.

Crakk is the story of a man's journey from Mumbai's slums "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, Action Hero Films, and Team, with Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey serving as co-producers.