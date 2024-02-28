Article 370 vs Crakk BO Day 5: Yami's Film Nears Rs 30 Cr Mark; Vidyut Starrer Touches 10 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: February 23 witnessed a major box-office clash with the release of Yami Gautam's Article 370 and Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk. Despite being of different genres, the two films did have an impact on the box office collections. In the box office tussle, Yami's film has been ahead of Vidyut's actioner right from day 1. Here's how much the films made on their 5th day (Tuesday).

Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, opened in theatres around the world on February 23. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the political drama has made almost Rs 30 crore in India since its release. With Yami Gautam in the lead, the film grossed Rs 5.9 crore on its first day of release, Rs 7.4 crore on the second, Rs 9.6 crore on the third, and Rs 3.25 crore on the fourth.

Early estimates by the same portal indicate that Article 370 generated an additional Rs 3.25 crore nett in India on its fifth day (first Tuesday), taking its total to Rs 29.40 crore in India. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. Yami plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer. The film, set largely in the gorgeous backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, is based on the historic withdrawal of Article 370, which promised unique constitutional privileges to the former state.

On the other hand, Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk, which opened on the same day as Article 370, grossed Rs 4.25 crore on the first day, Rs 2.15 crore on the second, Rs 2.3 crore on the third, and Rs 1 crore on the fourth. Early estimates by Sacnilk indicate that the film generated Rs 1 crore nett in India on its fifth day. The film has grossed Rs 10.7 crore nett in India in its five-day run at the box office.

Vidyut plays the lead in this action-packed thriller directed by Aditya Datt. The film received mixed reviews and has been lagging behind in the race with Yami's Article 370. Crakk also features Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. It the story of a man's journey from Mumbai's slums "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, Action Hero Films, and Team, with Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey serving as co-producers.