Article 370 vs Crakk BO Day 13: Yami's Film Breaches Rs 55 Cr Mark; Vidyut Starrer Nowhere Near

Hyderabad: Article 370, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani in the lead, has proven to be a dark horse at the box office, gradually surpassing Rs 55 crore mark in 13 days. Since its premiere, the movie has held up fairly well, and thanks to strong word-of-mouth, the box office receipts have remained stable. On the other hand, Vidyut Jamwwal's Crack which opened in theatres on the same day, has been caught in a downward spiral, struggling to break even.

Talking about Yami's film, Article 370 earned Rs 1.60 crore at the box office on Wednesday, its 13th day. With that, the film has earned a total of Rs 55.95 crore in revenue thus far. However, this Friday is very crucial for the political drama as new films line up for release.

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has also gradually gathered pace and is drawing crowds to the theatres. Moreover, the movie Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, will also be released this coming Friday, and early reservations seem good. As a result, it is anticipated that Article 370 will face stiff competition, and the numbers may decline over the upcoming weekend. The Aditya Suhas Jambhale directorial is produced by Aditya Dhar.

Concerning the film Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa, there has been a further decline in the box office receipts. On Wednesday, the film brought in a mere Rs 16 lakh, according to a Sacnilk report. The Aditya Datt-directed film has minted Rs 13.75 crore at the domestic box office thus far. In the film Crakk, Amy Jackson portrays Patricia Novak, Arjun Rampal plays Dev, Nora Fatehi plays Alia, and Vidyut Jammwal plays Siddharth Dixit, called Siddhu.

In addition, Ankit Mohan, Jamie Lever, Bijay Anand, and Rajendra Shisatkar all have significant roles in the film. Crakk, which released on February 23, is co-produced by Abbas Sayyed and Vidyut Jammwal. The film opened to mixed reviews.