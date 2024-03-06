Article 370 vs Crakk BO Day 12: Yami's Film Eyes Rs 55 Cr Mark, Vidyut Starrer Remains Stagnant

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has all the reasons to be happy right now. After all, her most recent release, Article 370, is doing extremely well at the box office despite facing a theatrical clash with Vidyut Jammwal's actioner Crakk. Both films were released in the theatres on February 23 and since then Yami's film has been ahead of the Vidyut starter. As the films complete 12 days at the box office, let us have a look at their total collections so far.

Interestingly, Article 370 opened to a box office revenue of Rs 5.9 crores and has been performing well since then. The film had an outstanding second weekend too, grossing Rs 50 crore at the box office. However, the second Tuesday saw a dismal trend in collections. According to a Sacnilk report, Article 370 earned Rs 1.75 crores on its 12th day, bringing the film's total earnings to Rs 54.35 crores.

The film, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, is a political drama starring Skand Thakur, Priyamani, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar. Interestingly, Yami plays an intelligence officer Zooni in the film. The story revolves around the contentious 2019 repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, Crakk: Jeetega... Toh Jiyegaa's box office collection has dropped even more since its debut week. According to Sacnilk, the action flick made Rs 0.18 crore on its 12th day. The Aditya Datt-directed film has grossed Rs 13.58 crore domestically.

It stars Vidyut Jammwal as Siddharth Dixit, also known as Siddhu, Arjun Rampal as Dev, Nora Fatehi as Alia, and Amy Jackson as Patricia Novak. The film also stars Ankit Mohan, Jamie Lever, Bijay Anand, and Rajendra Shisatkar in key parts. The film is bankrolled by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed and opened to mixed reviews in the theatres.