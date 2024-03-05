Article 370 vs Crakk BO Day 11: Yami's Film Sees Major Dip; Vidyut Starrer Continues to Struggle

Hyderabad: Yami Gautam and Vidyut Jammwal's latest films Article 370 and Crakk clashed in theatres on February 23, 2024. After 11 days at the box office, Yami's film enjoys the lead, while Vidyut's action flick has been lagging far behind. On the 2nd Monday, both films witnessed a dip, however, considering the total box office collection, Yami's film has managed to pull the crowd since day 1.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Talking about Crakk, Vidyut Jammwal plays the lead in this action-packed thriller. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Crakk made just Rs 0.17 crore on Monday in India. This takes the total to Rs 13.32 crore in 11 days. The film opened to mixed reviews at the box office as it clashed with Yami Gautam's political drama.

Crakk also features Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. The Aditya Datt directorial tells the story of a man's journey from Mumbai's slums "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, Action Hero Films, and Team, with Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey serving as co-producers. Crakk is presented by Reliance Entertainment.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

On the other hand, as Article 370 enters its second week in theatres, the film's box office earnings fell drastically for the first time. On its first Monday, the film saw a decline of more than 50 per cent suggesting a little setback in an otherwise excellent run. Despite this, the film maintained a solid presence at the box office, with its net revenue on the 11th day totaling around Rs 1.75 crore as per early estimates reported by Industry tracker Sacnilk. According to the portal, Article 370 earned approximately 52.60 crore nett in India in 11 days.

Yami Gautam plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in the film, which is set largely in the gorgeous backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, and is based on the historic withdrawal of Article 370, which promised unique constitutional privileges to the former state. The Aditya Suhas Jambhale directorial is produced by Yami's husband Aditya Dhar.